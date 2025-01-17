ETV Bharat / bharat

In National Security Cases, Trial In Absentia Should Be Initiated Against Fugitives: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that in cases related to national security, trial in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been running away from the country for a long time.

Reviewing the implementation of the three new criminal laws with a delegation of the Madhya Pradesh government, Shah also emphasised the need for a robust legal aid system to ensure justice for the underprivileged and stressed the importance of providing necessary training for this purpose.

He said it is the government's responsibility to ensure proper legal representation for the poor.

The home minister mentioned that the Indian civil security code includes provisions for trial in absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders.

He also urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that funds allocated under the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) are utilised strictly in accordance with the standards set by the central government.

During the discussion, Shah noted that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by the Modi government is delivering justice within three years, from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from the Supreme Court.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1 last year, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

Appreciating the efforts made so far by the Madhya Pradesh government in implementing the new criminal laws, the home minister emphasised the need for their 100 per cent implementation in the state at the earliest.