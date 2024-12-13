ETV Bharat / bharat

In Meeting With UAE Deputy PM, PM Modi Emphasises On Implementation Of IMEEC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to support long-term peace, stability and security in West Asia at a meeting with UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Modi also laid special emphasis on the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC) as a historic initiative to foster regional connectivity and prosperity, an official readout said.

Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, the IMEEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among India, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.

The IMEEC was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in September last year in Delhi. An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

In a post on 'X', Modi said the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve "unprecedented heights".

"We are committed to working towards peace, stability and security in West Asia and the wider region," he said.

Al Nahyan, also the UAE's foreign minister, is on a three-day visit to India.

"Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared perspective on the prevailing situation in West Asia. The prime minister reiterated India's commitment to support long term peace, stability and security of the region," the readout said.

Modi's emphasis on peace and stability in West Asia comes days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in Syria as well as the situation in Gaza.

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.