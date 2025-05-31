ETV Bharat / bharat

In Major Rejig, AAP Expands Punjab Unit

Five state vice presidents, nine general secretaries and secretaries of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and 27 district presidents of the state were given the responsibilities.

A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at an election rally.
A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at an election rally. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Punjab unit by announcing names for state vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and district presidents.

Five state vice presidents, nine general secretaries and secretaries of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and 27 leaders in 23 districts of the state were given the responsibilities. The party has divided Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala into two parts.

Manjha MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Doaba MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, who joined AAP from Shiromani Akali Dal, Malwa Central MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur, Malwa East MLA Dr Charanjit Singh and Malwa West MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brarhas have been made the state vice presidents.

APP said the appointments were not a reshuffle but a resolution in which the party will now take organised thinking and honest politics to every village, every youth and every family. Regarding this proposal, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said every member of the new team will not only be a responsible officer but will also work as a bridge for the government with accountability and trust in the public.

In a related development, AAP candidate from West Assembly constituency, Sanjeev Arora, on Friday filed his nomination papers for the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Before filing of nomination papers, AAP held a roadshow in Ludhiana, in which party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora participated.

Also Read:

  1. Stop Injustice With Punjab, Says Mann At Niti Aayog Meeting; Raises Water Issue
  2. Punjab CM Mann Opposes Centre's Move To Deploy CISF Personnel At Nangal Dam

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Punjab unit by announcing names for state vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and district presidents.

Five state vice presidents, nine general secretaries and secretaries of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and 27 leaders in 23 districts of the state were given the responsibilities. The party has divided Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala into two parts.

Manjha MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Doaba MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, who joined AAP from Shiromani Akali Dal, Malwa Central MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur, Malwa East MLA Dr Charanjit Singh and Malwa West MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brarhas have been made the state vice presidents.

APP said the appointments were not a reshuffle but a resolution in which the party will now take organised thinking and honest politics to every village, every youth and every family. Regarding this proposal, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said every member of the new team will not only be a responsible officer but will also work as a bridge for the government with accountability and trust in the public.

In a related development, AAP candidate from West Assembly constituency, Sanjeev Arora, on Friday filed his nomination papers for the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Before filing of nomination papers, AAP held a roadshow in Ludhiana, in which party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora participated.

Also Read:

  1. Stop Injustice With Punjab, Says Mann At Niti Aayog Meeting; Raises Water Issue
  2. Punjab CM Mann Opposes Centre's Move To Deploy CISF Personnel At Nangal Dam

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALBHGWANT SINGH MANNSTATE VPSPUNJAB BYPOLLSAAP EXPANDS PUNJAB UNIT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.