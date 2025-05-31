In Major Rejig, AAP Expands Punjab Unit

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Punjab unit by announcing names for state vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and district presidents.

Five state vice presidents, nine general secretaries and secretaries of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and 27 leaders in 23 districts of the state were given the responsibilities. The party has divided Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala into two parts.

Manjha MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Doaba MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, who joined AAP from Shiromani Akali Dal, Malwa Central MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur, Malwa East MLA Dr Charanjit Singh and Malwa West MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brarhas have been made the state vice presidents.

APP said the appointments were not a reshuffle but a resolution in which the party will now take organised thinking and honest politics to every village, every youth and every family. Regarding this proposal, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said every member of the new team will not only be a responsible officer but will also work as a bridge for the government with accountability and trust in the public.

In a related development, AAP candidate from West Assembly constituency, Sanjeev Arora, on Friday filed his nomination papers for the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Before filing of nomination papers, AAP held a roadshow in Ludhiana, in which party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora participated.