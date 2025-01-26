In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Republic Day Is A Religious Event, BR Ambedkar No Less Than God

Jabalpur: Amid patriotic celebrations across the country on Republic Day, Ambedkarites in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur celebrate January 26 as a religious event with the architect of the constitution, BR Ambedkar literally worshiped at more than 100 Buddhist Vihars alongside Lord Buddha.

'Republic Day A Religious Event, Ambedkar No Less Than God'

For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Babasaheb is no less than God and Republic Day, which celebrates the framing of constitution piloted by Ambedkar, is no less than a festival.

The number of followers of Buddhism in Jabalpur has exceeded 1 lakh as per estimates and there are 13 big Buddhist Vihars in the city. In every Buddha Vihar, along with Lord Buddha, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has also been installed.

A Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Over the great regard for Babasaheb, Chaaya Dhavde of the Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur's Bhim Nagar said that in their Buddhist Vihar, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is worshipped every day.

“First Lord Buddha is worshipped and then Babasaheb is worshipped,'' Chhaya said.

''For us, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is no less than God. It is because of him that lakhs of people, who were cut off from the mainstream of the country got a better life. It is because of him that their standard of living has improved, that is why they always remember him.''

Ambedkarite Vijay while paying tribute to Babasaheb, said, ''Every Sunday, a big event is organized in every Vihar, in which the Constitution is read. A part of the Constitution is discussed. You will find the Constitution book in every Vihar. The Constitution is like a holy book for them. Just like there are religious texts in temples, Quran in mosques and Bible in churches. Just like people of other religions read their religious texts, we read the Constitution in the same way”.

For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Republic Day is a religious event with the architect of constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar worshipped alongside Lord Buddha. (ETV Bharat)

In Jabalpur, Ambedkarites organize poetry seminars, essay writing and discussions on the constitution to pay tribute to the architect of the constitution.

Ambedkar Statues Without Govt Support

Apart from Buddhist Vihars, hundreds of statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are installed at different places in Jabalpur by people at their own expense without any government intervention.

Ambedkarites said that the events like Constitution reading sessions and 'bhandaars' aimed at paying tribute to BR Ambedkar are not confined to followers of Buddhism, but people of other faiths also throng the events to uphold the values of equality as taught by the great Babasaheb.