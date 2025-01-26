ETV Bharat / bharat

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Republic Day Is A Religious Event, BR Ambedkar No Less Than God

For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Republic Day is a religious event with the architect of constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar worshipped alongside Lord Buddha.

Ambedkarites pay tribute to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on Republic Day in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Ambedkarites pay tribute to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on Republic Day in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Jabalpur: Amid patriotic celebrations across the country on Republic Day, Ambedkarites in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur celebrate January 26 as a religious event with the architect of the constitution, BR Ambedkar literally worshiped at more than 100 Buddhist Vihars alongside Lord Buddha.

'Republic Day A Religious Event, Ambedkar No Less Than God'
For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Babasaheb is no less than God and Republic Day, which celebrates the framing of constitution piloted by Ambedkar, is no less than a festival.

The number of followers of Buddhism in Jabalpur has exceeded 1 lakh as per estimates and there are 13 big Buddhist Vihars in the city. In every Buddha Vihar, along with Lord Buddha, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has also been installed.

A Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
A Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Over the great regard for Babasaheb, Chaaya Dhavde of the Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur's Bhim Nagar said that in their Buddhist Vihar, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is worshipped every day.

“First Lord Buddha is worshipped and then Babasaheb is worshipped,'' Chhaya said.

''For us, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is no less than God. It is because of him that lakhs of people, who were cut off from the mainstream of the country got a better life. It is because of him that their standard of living has improved, that is why they always remember him.''

Ambedkarite Vijay while paying tribute to Babasaheb, said, ''Every Sunday, a big event is organized in every Vihar, in which the Constitution is read. A part of the Constitution is discussed. You will find the Constitution book in every Vihar. The Constitution is like a holy book for them. Just like there are religious texts in temples, Quran in mosques and Bible in churches. Just like people of other religions read their religious texts, we read the Constitution in the same way”.

For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Republic Day is a religious event with the architect of constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar worshipped alongside Lord Buddha.
For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Republic Day is a religious event with the architect of constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar worshipped alongside Lord Buddha. (ETV Bharat)

In Jabalpur, Ambedkarites organize poetry seminars, essay writing and discussions on the constitution to pay tribute to the architect of the constitution.

Ambedkar Statues Without Govt Support
Apart from Buddhist Vihars, hundreds of statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are installed at different places in Jabalpur by people at their own expense without any government intervention.

Ambedkarites said that the events like Constitution reading sessions and 'bhandaars' aimed at paying tribute to BR Ambedkar are not confined to followers of Buddhism, but people of other faiths also throng the events to uphold the values of equality as taught by the great Babasaheb.

Read more:

  1. LIVE Republic Day 2025 Live: Kartavya Path Comes Alive With Stunning Tableaux, Daring Bike Stunts, And Mesmerizing Cultural Performances
  2. J&K: Indian Army Hoists National Flag At 90 Feet In Pulwama's Toll Plaza

Jabalpur: Amid patriotic celebrations across the country on Republic Day, Ambedkarites in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur celebrate January 26 as a religious event with the architect of the constitution, BR Ambedkar literally worshiped at more than 100 Buddhist Vihars alongside Lord Buddha.

'Republic Day A Religious Event, Ambedkar No Less Than God'
For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Babasaheb is no less than God and Republic Day, which celebrates the framing of constitution piloted by Ambedkar, is no less than a festival.

The number of followers of Buddhism in Jabalpur has exceeded 1 lakh as per estimates and there are 13 big Buddhist Vihars in the city. In every Buddha Vihar, along with Lord Buddha, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has also been installed.

A Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
A Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Over the great regard for Babasaheb, Chaaya Dhavde of the Buddhist Vihar in Jabalpur's Bhim Nagar said that in their Buddhist Vihar, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is worshipped every day.

“First Lord Buddha is worshipped and then Babasaheb is worshipped,'' Chhaya said.

''For us, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is no less than God. It is because of him that lakhs of people, who were cut off from the mainstream of the country got a better life. It is because of him that their standard of living has improved, that is why they always remember him.''

Ambedkarite Vijay while paying tribute to Babasaheb, said, ''Every Sunday, a big event is organized in every Vihar, in which the Constitution is read. A part of the Constitution is discussed. You will find the Constitution book in every Vihar. The Constitution is like a holy book for them. Just like there are religious texts in temples, Quran in mosques and Bible in churches. Just like people of other religions read their religious texts, we read the Constitution in the same way”.

For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Republic Day is a religious event with the architect of constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar worshipped alongside Lord Buddha.
For Ambedkarites in Jabalpur, Republic Day is a religious event with the architect of constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar worshipped alongside Lord Buddha. (ETV Bharat)

In Jabalpur, Ambedkarites organize poetry seminars, essay writing and discussions on the constitution to pay tribute to the architect of the constitution.

Ambedkar Statues Without Govt Support
Apart from Buddhist Vihars, hundreds of statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are installed at different places in Jabalpur by people at their own expense without any government intervention.

Ambedkarites said that the events like Constitution reading sessions and 'bhandaars' aimed at paying tribute to BR Ambedkar are not confined to followers of Buddhism, but people of other faiths also throng the events to uphold the values of equality as taught by the great Babasaheb.

Read more:

  1. LIVE Republic Day 2025 Live: Kartavya Path Comes Alive With Stunning Tableaux, Daring Bike Stunts, And Mesmerizing Cultural Performances
  2. J&K: Indian Army Hoists National Flag At 90 Feet In Pulwama's Toll Plaza

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMBEDKAR TEMPLES IN JABALPURBABASAHEB WORSHIP ON REPUBLIC DAYREPUBLIC DAY 2025REPUBLIC DAY BR AMBEDKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.