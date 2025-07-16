ETV Bharat / bharat

‘In Land Acquisition Case, It Is Not Necessary For State Govt To Rehabilitate Owners’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has cautioned the state governments against their land-for-land policies and emphasised that it is only in the rarest of the rare cases that the government may consider floating any scheme for rehabilitation of the displaced persons over and above paying them compensation in terms of money.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, “We have made ourselves very explicitly clear that in cases of land acquisition, the plea of deprivation of right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution is unsustainable”.

The bench said the litigation pursued by Haryana was “an eye-opener" for all states. The bench said that if land is required for any public purpose, the law permits the government or any instrumentality of government to acquire in accordance with the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act or any other state Act enacted for acquisition.

“When land is acquired for any public purpose, the person whose land is taken away is entitled to appropriate compensation in accordance with the settled principles of law. It is only in the rarest of the rare cases that the government may consider floating any scheme for rehabilitation of the displaced persons over and above paying them compensation in terms of money”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on July 14.

The bench said that at times, the state government, to appease its subjects, floats unnecessary schemes and ultimately ends up in difficulties, and it would unnecessarily give rise to several litigations. “The classic example is the one at hand. What we would like to convey is that it is not necessary that in all cases,s over and above compensation in terms of money, rehabilitation of the property owners is a must. Any beneficial measures taken by the government should be guided only by humanitarian considerations of fairness and equity towards the landowners”, said the apex court, in the 88-page judgment.

The bench said ordinarily, rehabilitation should only be meant for those persons who have been rendered destitute because of loss of residence or livelihood as a consequence of land acquisition. “In other words, for people whose lives and livelihood are intrinsically connected to the land”, it said.

The bench said the oustees couldn't claim a legal right to plots at the 1992 rates and the 2016 policy, as revised in 2018, would apply, and the oustees were criticised for filing civil suits after unjustifiable delays of over a decade, well beyond the three years under the Limitation Act.

Though the bench found the suits technically non-maintainable, it exercised equitable jurisdiction to extend the benefit of the 2016 policy.