ETV Bharat / bharat

In Kashmir, BJP To Be Dependant On Independents In Upcoming J-K Assembly Polls

BJP Jammu Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina byte (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jammu Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Monday exuded confidence in the party’s chances to form a government on its own in Jammu Kashmir yet acknowledging the saffron party will be largely dependant on independants in Kashmir valley.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to the much delayed assembly polls in three phases scheduled on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

“We are grateful to the Election Commission ECI for the final call on assembly elections in J&K. We were eagerly waiting for the announcement of elections as BJP is fully prepared for the assembly elections. We will contest the majority of the assembly segments across Jammu Kashmir,” Raina said while speaking to the media.

“However, in some of the assembly segments, we may have an alliance with some independent candidates. Having said so, we will contest the majority of the seats on our own and we do hope that the way we won parliamentary elections, we will set a record victory in assembly elections,” he added.