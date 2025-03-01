ETV Bharat / bharat

In Karnataka's Ballari, Death Of 2,400 Chickens From Bird Flu In A Week Raises Concern

Ballari: After Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka's Ballari saw the deaths of 2,400 chickens from bird flu in a week in the government poultry farm in the Kurekoppa village of Sandur taluk. Necessary precautionary measures have been taken in 84 poultry farms in the district to control the contagion.

"Initially, 20 to 30 chickens died every day at the government poultry. Later, the toll rose to 100 to 200. Laboratory tests have confirmed bird flu as the cause of the deaths. Later, 1,020 chickens were culled. All measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection," Vinod Kumar, deputy director of the animal husbandry and veterinary services department, said.

A total of 2,400 chickens have died gradually since February 21 at the government poultry farm. To find out the exact cause of the series of deaths, samples of the chickens were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Laboratory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The report confirmed that the chickens died of bird flu, officials said.

The animal husbandry department has already identified a one-kilometer radius of Kurekuppa village as a danger zone, where bird flu has been detected. A 10-kilometer radius including Torangallu, Kurekuppa, Vaddu, Talur, Bassapur, Daroji and Devalapur has been identified as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of it.

Bird flu is spread by virus, through the feces of infected birds. In addition, the Animal Husbandry Department is taking measures to create awareness among the public about the symptoms of the flu, saying it also spreads through the respiratory tract and blood of the infected birds.

Humans are also susceptible to this infection, especially those who remove the membranes of infected chickens and cull them. It can start with cold symptoms and turn into severe pneumonia and can even cause death, say veterinarians

To avoid contracting it, one must not pluck the feathers of infected birds nor kill or touch them with hands. Children should not be allowed to touch, play with or transport such birds, veterinarians advised.