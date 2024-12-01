In Jobless J&K, 5.6 Lakh Candidates Vying For 4000 Constable Posts

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir tops the unemployment chart of the country, an overwhelming 5.6 lakh candidates are vying for a little over 4000 constable posts in the J&K Police, the first written test for which was held on Sunday.

After the opening test today on December 1, two more tests for the posts in various wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police are scheduled to be held on December 8 and 22. According to a JKSSB spokesperson, a total of 2, 62, 863 candidates were expected to take Sunday's test. The tests are being held across the UT J&K under the observation of observers and magistrates.

Candidates for police constable posts check their roll numbers outside an exam centre in Pulwama on Sunday, Dec 1, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

In south Kashmir's Pulwama district, about 30 examination centres were established for the 9264 aspirants across the district who had applied for today's posts. The centres for the written examination for the Constable posts conducted by the JKSSB are being monitored under the strict CCTV vigil and under the human observers.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Basharat Qayoom inspected the examination centres across the district and checked the necessary arrangements including the security and the CCTV vigilance.

The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama said that all the necessary arrangements were put in place for the successful and the transparent conduct of the examination across the district. He said that all the examination centres across the district are under the vigilance of CCTVs being monitored by the human observers.

DC Pulwama Basharat Qayoom reviews arrangements for constable post recruitment exam (ETV Bharat)

Likewise, similar arrangements were made at the examination elsewhere.

Besides today's test, a total of 1, 67, 609 candidates are expected to appear for the written test to be held for the posts of Constable (Telecommunications) on December 8 and 1, 28, 663 candidates for constable (Photographer) posts on December 22, as per the JKSSB spokesperson.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir tops the unemployment chart of India with the overall unemployment rate rising to 11.8 percent in the UT where 32 percent of youth between 15 and 29 years were unemployed during the July–September quarter of 2024 as per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data.