J&K Borders Peaceful Because Pak Fears PM Modi: Amit Shah At Poonch

Mendhar (Poonch): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir was because "Pakistan fears Modi unlike past rulers who feared Pakistan".

Shah was addressing a mega BJP rally in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir to support the saffron party candidate Murtaza Khan from the seat. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre had embarked on a mission to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of the people. I want to remind you of cross-border firings in the 1990s… Is cross-border firing happening today? "It is because the earlier rulers here were frightened of Pakistan, but now, Pakistan fears Modi. They would not dare to fire but if they did, they would be given a befitting reply," Shah said.

Shah said that the BJP government was "replacing guns and stones in the hands of youngsters with laptops".

Attacks Three Families For 'Suppressing Grassroot Democracy'

Taking a leaf out of Prime Minister Modi's book, Shah launched a scathing attack on the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir and the “Nehru-Gandhi” family in the Congress party saying the ongoing assembly elections would be a “verdict to end the rule of three families”. Shah said that he had come to address the rally to ensure Murtaza Khan's victory.

He said that the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections would never have happened in Jammu and Kashmir had the Modi government not been elected in 2014.

"Would Panch, BDC and DDC elections be held here. Today the grassroot representatives are sitting on this dias. They never got a chance as the three families only cared about their fiefdom. We strived for democracyas a result of which today 30000 youth are bearing the fruits of democracy," Shah said.

Shah, who is on a three-day tour, is scheduled to address four more election rallies in Surankote in Poonch, Thanamandi and Rajouri in Rajouri district and Akhnoor in Jammu district. The UT unit of the BJP expects that Shah's rallies would boost the party's prospects in the ongoing Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which are taking place for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- in August 2019.

The first phase of polling was held on September 18 while the second phase will be held on September 25, followed by the third and final phase on October 1. The election results will be declared on October 8.