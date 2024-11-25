ETV Bharat / bharat

In J&K, NC's Principle Coalition Partner Congress Says 'Nothing To Do' With Omar Abdullah Govt's Special Status Resolution

Srinagar: Despite contesting the assembly election in a pre-poll alliance and giving support to the National Conference in government formation, the Congress and NC have divergent stands on vital issues which are core to the politics and public issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

From the restoration of statehood to reservation, the two parties are running in opposite directions.

While the Jammu and Kashmir government's cabinet in its first sitting on October 17 passed a resolution on restoration of the statehood which as vetted by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as soon as it reached his table in Raj Bhavan, the Congress said it has nothing to do with that resolution but the statehood restoration is its "principal demand".

"Our demand has nothing to do with the resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir government. It (restoration of statehood) is our principal stand, before the elections, during and after the elections. Even after passing the resolution (by the cabinet), we have been raising the demand. So,I dont think it has anything to do with the resolution," Karra told ETV Bharat in Srinagar.

The Congress said that it is reminding the prime minister Narendra Modi of his promise about statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Karra addressed the dozens of Congress workers in its Srinagar headquarters and demonstrated for restoration of full statehood.

"Prime Minister in his Srinagar rally and in the parliament has promised restoration of statehood. Even the Supreme Court has directed the Government of India to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Karra said.

The Omar Abdullah led cabinet of the Jammu and Kashmir government on its first cabinet meeting on 17 October passed a resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form.