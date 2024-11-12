ETV Bharat / bharat

In Jammu And Kashmir, Tussle Brewing Between MLAs, DDCs Over Power-sharing

Srinagar: Tussle has begun between the elected government and the District Development Council (DDC) members in Jammu and Kashmir after the DDC members alleged that the chief minister Omar Abdullah sidelined them in his first developmental review meeting.

"This was the chief minister's first review meeting, but it was unfortunate that the elected members of the council were not invited. I was invited but I boycotted after the council members were ignored," Nuzhat Ishfaq, the DDC chairperson Ganderbal said.

The Ganderbal incident indicates the first signs of confrontation that sparked off with the chief minister's visit to his constituency Ganderbal, where he inaugurated a bridge and held a review meeting with all the district officials.

The DDC members and chairpersons were calling the shots in the district administration after their election in December 2020. But, now with the elected legislators in place they fear being sidelined and interference by the MLAs.



What DDCs say

Ajaz Mir, former MLA and presently DDC Zainipora in Shopian, said tussle between the two is likely to arise concerning the powers of PRIs and MLAs.

Citing a recent example of Shopian where an MLA allegedly asked the officials to oblige the workers of his party in presence of a cabinet minister, Mir said the legislators have indicated their interfering role in the district development.

"The Lieutenant Governor should issue a clear circular regarding the powers of PRIs, including DDC members and MLAs so that there is awareness among people. Unnecessary fiddling will create confrontation between the elected representatives," Mir told ETV Bharat.

DDC Tral Harbaksh Singh said that the legislators must stay away from interfering with the PRIs and DDC plans, otherwise people will suffer if MLAs interfere.

"The MLA is a non-voting member of the DDC who has no role in the District Capex Budget.The plan will be finalised by the council. If any resolution is passed by the council, the MLAs will have no say in that," Singh told ETV Bharat.

DDC member and chairperson Baramulla Safeena Baig the legislators and DDCs have a well-defined constitutional role and they must follow it to avoid any tussle and overlapping of plans.

Pointing out the Ganderbal incident where the chief minister was accused by DDC Chairperson Nuzhat Jabbar of sidelining the council, Safeena said that it is a serious concern as it is not about an individual DDC but it is about a constitutional institution which the elected legislators want to disempower.

"But they can't disempower us because the amendment to the Panchayat Act was carried out by the parliament not by the assembly. Now, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is not empowered to amend the Act," Safeena told ETV Bharat.

She said that the Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons have monitoring powers of 26 departments. "The DDC formulates plans under NABARD, PMGSY schemes; we have a role in district capex, in implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes in agriculture, horticulture and skill development etc. The council has monitoring and execution roles as well. This is a local government at district level," Safeena told ETV Bharat.