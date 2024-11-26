In Jammu And Kashmir, Police Books Landlords For Renting Rooms To Rohingya Refugees

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked landlords in Jammu district for renting rooms to Rohingya refugees, who have been living in Jammu since their persecution in Myanmar (former Burma) in 2017.

Jammu Police has registered a total of 18 cases against Rohingya refugees and landlords for renting properties without mandatory police verification.

Ajay Sharma, the Superintendent of Police (Jammu South) while addressing a press conference here stated that a total of 18 FIRs have been lodged against Rohingya refugees, landlords in Jammu, of which 15 have been lodged in Channi Himmat and Trikuta Nagar police stations. Besides, three cases were filed at Satwari and Gangyal police stations, he said. Four Rohingya refugees, including two men and two women, have been detained under the Foreigners Act as part of this action, added the SP.

“The landlords who fail to verify tenants with the police become equally culpable if those tenants are later found involved in criminal or anti-national activities,” said SP Sharma. Cases have also been registered against several landlords under this initiative.

Police have emphasized that shopkeepers hiring employees—whether Rohingya refugees or migrants from other districts—must conduct employee verifications. The civil administration in Jammu is also conducting parallel actions against Rohingya refugees, aiming to address the security risks.

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees, most of them holding refugee cards, are currently residing in Jammu, particularly in areas like Kiryani Talab under Trikuta Nagar Police Station. Police verification of these refugees has been an ongoing process to prevent any potential involvement in anti-national or criminal activities. Jammu police have, in recent past, intensified crackdown on Rohingya refugees.