ETV Bharat / bharat

In Jammu And Kashmir, Police Books Landlords For Renting Rooms To Rohingya Refugees

Police have filed 18 cases against landlords and Rohingya refugees for skipping mandatory police verification before renting out rooms to the refugees.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked landlords in Jammu district for renting rooms to Rohingya refugees, who have been living in Jammu since their persecution in Myanmar (former Burma) in 2017.

Jammu Police has registered a total of 18 cases against Rohingya refugees and landlords for renting properties without mandatory police verification.

Ajay Sharma, the Superintendent of Police (Jammu South) while addressing a press conference here stated that a total of 18 FIRs have been lodged against Rohingya refugees, landlords in Jammu, of which 15 have been lodged in Channi Himmat and Trikuta Nagar police stations. Besides, three cases were filed at Satwari and Gangyal police stations, he said. Four Rohingya refugees, including two men and two women, have been detained under the Foreigners Act as part of this action, added the SP.

“The landlords who fail to verify tenants with the police become equally culpable if those tenants are later found involved in criminal or anti-national activities,” said SP Sharma. Cases have also been registered against several landlords under this initiative.

Police have emphasized that shopkeepers hiring employees—whether Rohingya refugees or migrants from other districts—must conduct employee verifications. The civil administration in Jammu is also conducting parallel actions against Rohingya refugees, aiming to address the security risks.

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees, most of them holding refugee cards, are currently residing in Jammu, particularly in areas like Kiryani Talab under Trikuta Nagar Police Station. Police verification of these refugees has been an ongoing process to prevent any potential involvement in anti-national or criminal activities. Jammu police have, in recent past, intensified crackdown on Rohingya refugees.

Read more:

  1. Jharkhand Converted Into 'Dharmashala' For Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath
  2. RPF Arrests 256 Bangladeshis, Rohingyas during Checkings at Various Railway Stations, Trains

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked landlords in Jammu district for renting rooms to Rohingya refugees, who have been living in Jammu since their persecution in Myanmar (former Burma) in 2017.

Jammu Police has registered a total of 18 cases against Rohingya refugees and landlords for renting properties without mandatory police verification.

Ajay Sharma, the Superintendent of Police (Jammu South) while addressing a press conference here stated that a total of 18 FIRs have been lodged against Rohingya refugees, landlords in Jammu, of which 15 have been lodged in Channi Himmat and Trikuta Nagar police stations. Besides, three cases were filed at Satwari and Gangyal police stations, he said. Four Rohingya refugees, including two men and two women, have been detained under the Foreigners Act as part of this action, added the SP.

“The landlords who fail to verify tenants with the police become equally culpable if those tenants are later found involved in criminal or anti-national activities,” said SP Sharma. Cases have also been registered against several landlords under this initiative.

Police have emphasized that shopkeepers hiring employees—whether Rohingya refugees or migrants from other districts—must conduct employee verifications. The civil administration in Jammu is also conducting parallel actions against Rohingya refugees, aiming to address the security risks.

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees, most of them holding refugee cards, are currently residing in Jammu, particularly in areas like Kiryani Talab under Trikuta Nagar Police Station. Police verification of these refugees has been an ongoing process to prevent any potential involvement in anti-national or criminal activities. Jammu police have, in recent past, intensified crackdown on Rohingya refugees.

Read more:

  1. Jharkhand Converted Into 'Dharmashala' For Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath
  2. RPF Arrests 256 Bangladeshis, Rohingyas during Checkings at Various Railway Stations, Trains

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHINGYAS FIR JAMMUKASHMIRROHINGYA REFUGEES JAMMULANDLORDS FIR ROHINGYAS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.