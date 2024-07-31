J&K: 68 Killings Reported in First Seven Months of 2024: 17 Civilians, 17 Security Personnel, 34 Militants

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir experienced a modest rise in killings in the first seven months of 2024, with a total of 68 reported deaths. This figure marks a slight increase from 62 during the same period last year but remains substantially lower than in previous years, according to Jammu and Kashmir police data.

In the initial seven months of 2024, the fatalities included 17 civilians, 17 security personnel, and 34 militants. This contrasts sharply with the most violent year in the past decade, 2019, when killings soared to 231, comprising 22 civilians, 74 security personnel, and 135 militants, the data reveals.

The data further shows that in 2018, the region recorded 218 killings by July, with the highest number of civilians (45) and militants (122) killed in any year since 2014. The year 2019 saw the highest number of security personnel casualties, with 74 deaths. In contrast, 2023 marked the most peaceful period with the lowest total killings since 2014, recording 62 deaths. This included 9 civilians, 13 security personnel, and 38 militants, along with two unidentified persons.

A year-by-year breakdown of the data indicates fluctuating levels of violence over the past decade in Jammu and Kashmir.



Speaking about the situation in J&K, a senior police officer said, "Despite the fluctuations, the overall trend points towards a reduction in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The highest number of killings within this period was recorded in 2019, while the lowest was in 2023. This year's figures, while slightly higher than last year, continue to reflect a significant decrease in militant activities and resultant casualties compared to the mid-2010s."

The official further noted, "There is definitely a change in both tactics and patterns of militant operations in J&K. Earlier, militants had adopted a hybrid militant system, but security forces were able to counter that. They have now shifted their focus towards the Jammu region, but they will not be successful in their attempts."

DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS

* Year with Most Casualties (First Seven Months)

Civilian Casualties: Highest in 2018 with 45 civilians killed.

Security Forces Casualties: Highest in 2019 with 74 security forces killed.

Militant Casualties: Highest in 2020 with 154 militants killed.

Total Killings: Highest in 2019 with 231 total killings.



* Year with Least Casualties (First Seven Months)

Civilian Casualties: Least in 2016 with 7 civilians killed.

Security Forces Casualties: Least in 2024 with 17 security forces killed.

Militant Casualties: Least in 2023 with 38 militants killed.

Total Killings: Least in 2023 with 62 total killings.



Year wise data

Year - 2014 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 11

Security forces killed - 17

Militants killed - 54

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 82



Year - 2015 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 13

Security forces killed - 19

Militants killed - 52

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 84



Year - 2016 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 7

Security forces killed - 34

Militants killed - 92

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 133



Year - 2017 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 33

Security forces killed - 41

Militants killed - 117

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 191



Year - 2018 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 45

Security forces killed - 51

Militants killed - 122

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 218



Year - 2019 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 22

Security forces killed - 74

Militants killed - 135

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 231



Year - 2020 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 17

Security forces killed - 34

Militants killed - 154

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 205



Year - 2021 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 13

Security forces killed - 20

Militants killed - 105

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 138



Year - 2022 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 20

Security forces killed - 22

Militants killed - 135

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 177



Year - 2023 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 9

Security forces killed - 13

Militants killed - 38

unidentified persons killed - 2

total killings - 62



Year - 2024 (till July 31)

Civilians killed - 17

Security forces killed - 17

Militants killed - 34

unidentified persons killed - 0

total killings - 68