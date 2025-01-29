ETV Bharat / bharat

In India's First Defence Export, OCF Avadi In Tamil Nadu Dispatches 4500 Military Uniforms To Republic Of Suriname

The consignment of military uniforms was flagged off from Avadi Army Station by General Manager, BS Reddy.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Thiruvallur: In a major boost to the countrys' defence sector, the Defence Ministry's Army Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) in Tamil Nadu's Avadi on Tuesday exported the country's first defence consignment to the Republic of Suriname.

The consignment of 4500 army uniforms were dispatched to the South American country from the Avadi Army Station where General Manager, BS Reddy flagged off the shipment.

Talking to the media at the event, Reddy said that in the first phase, the 4,500 military uniforms have been exported to the country worth Rs 1.71 crore.

“It is the first time that military uniforms have been exported from India to a foreign country,” he said.

The Ordnance Clothing Factory in Avadi is a unit of Troops Comfort Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. It is a leading state-of-the-art protective clothing and armour unit.

About OCF Avadi
Established in 1961, the OCF Avadi has supplied several crores of protective uniforms, tents, parachutes, bulletproof jackets and helmets to the defence, paramilitary and various state police forces.

Over the years, the research and development activities at the OCF have made significant progress in providing armoured products such as armoured vehicle protection, bullet resistant jackets and bullet resistant suits to the Tamil Nadu Police. It has also supplied bomb suits to Puducherry Police and armoured vehicle protection and ballistic helmets to Uttarakhand Police and DRDO, Hyderabad.

Also present at the event were Additional Managers Gugan, Raj Kishore, Senthil Kumar and Public Relations Officer Jai Singh.

