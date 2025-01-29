ETV Bharat / bharat

In India's First Defence Export, OCF Avadi In Tamil Nadu Dispatches 4500 Military Uniforms To Republic Of Suriname

Thiruvallur: In a major boost to the countrys' defence sector, the Defence Ministry's Army Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) in Tamil Nadu's Avadi on Tuesday exported the country's first defence consignment to the Republic of Suriname.

The consignment of 4500 army uniforms were dispatched to the South American country from the Avadi Army Station where General Manager, BS Reddy flagged off the shipment.

Talking to the media at the event, Reddy said that in the first phase, the 4,500 military uniforms have been exported to the country worth Rs 1.71 crore.

“It is the first time that military uniforms have been exported from India to a foreign country,” he said.