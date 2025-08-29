'In India, Capital Doesn't Just Grow, It Multiplies': PM Modi At India-Japan Joint Economic Forum

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to the nation on Friday, highlighted the economic growth in India under his tenure. The PM said that in India, capital does not just grow, but it multiplies, saying due to political stability and transparency, the country was the fastest growing major economy in the world.

“In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies. You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years. India has political stability, transparency, and is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Very soon, we will become the third-largest economy. We contribute 18% to global GDP, and our markets are delivering strong returns. Our approach of reform, transform, and perform is driving all this progress," PM Modi said while addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum.

Modi said that in the last decade, India had made "unprecedented progress in next-gen mobility and logistics infrastructure". "Our port capacities have doubled. With Japan’s cooperation, work is underway on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. But our journey doesn’t stop here -Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can create a perfect partnership," he said.

The PM called for a collaboration between Japan's technology and India's talent, he said, can together lead the tech revolution of this century.

"India is rapidly moving towards clean energy, and by 2047, we have set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power. India and Japan have agreed on a joint credit mechanism, and by leveraging it, we can cooperate for a clean and green future."

PM Modi said that Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can create a perfect partnership. He said that the shared workforce between the two countries will lead to shared prosperity.

"India and Japan’s partnership is strategic and smart power by economic logic. We have turned shared interests into shared prosperity. India is a springboard for Japanese businesses to the Global South. Together, we will shape the Asian century for stability, growth, and prosperity,” PM Modi said.

The PM said that India had introduced new and simplified income tax compliances.

"Our reforms are not limited to taxation - we have focused on ease of doing business and created a single digital approval window. We have rationalised 45,000 compliances and also formed a committee for deregulation. The defence and space sectors have been opened to private players, and we are also opening our nuclear sector... The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India."

Japan's Advanced Technology, India's Vast Market Compliment Each Other: PM Ishiba

Earlier, PM Modi's counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum, said that Japan’s advanced technology and India’s outstanding talent and vast market complement each other, leading to a dramatic expansion of the two countries' economic ties.

Ishiba said that many Japanese companies are playing a key role in Make in India, and the cooperation was extending across the Pacific and Indian Ocean, Africa, and even into Europe.

"Today, the signing of numerous cooperation documents between our companies demonstrates Japan’s firm commitment to further investment in India and strengthening collaboration, and it is clear evidence that we are steadily building a robust supply chain centred on our two nations. It is a great honour for me to stand here together with His Excellency Prime Minister Modi at such a moment. I wish to see our bilateral cooperation develop even further into the future,” the Japan PM said.