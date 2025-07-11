ETV Bharat / bharat

In Historic First, Delhi Govt To Release All Documents Related To MISA Used During Emergency

New Delhi: In a first, the Delhi government will make public all documents related to the controversial Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), which was extensively used against Opposition leaders and activists during the Emergency.

According to government sources, all available MISA-related files have been sent to the home department for final approval. Once the process is completed, the documents will be digitised and made accessible to the public. "The idea is to preserve and share this important chapter of India's political history. Efforts are being made to ensure the process is completed in a time-bound manner," sources told PTI.

They said the documents related to MISA were retrieved during the digitisation process of the other four crore documents, adding that these documents include the details and reports of activists and people who were arrested during the Emergency period.

The move comes amid growing interest in historical records related to the Emergency, following the completion of its 50 years, especially those concerning arrests made under MISA. During the Emergency between 1975 and 1977, many Opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and L K Advani, were detained under MISA.