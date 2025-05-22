'In Hindus, There's A Concept Of Moksha..': SC On Charity Arguments; Court Reserves Order In Waqf Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its interim order on three issues, including the power to de-notify properties declared as "waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed" after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The matter was heard for three days by a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih. Centre has vehemently argued that Waqf is nothing but charity and is not an essential part of Islam.

Leading the rejoinder arguments, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a petitioner, contended before the bench that burial is an essential practice of Islam and, citing an example, said a burial ground is a waqf for 100 years, and, one day, the government comes and claims that the burial ground is government land.

The CJI orally observed, "we have seen the Acts from 1923. You are right technically that in 1923, there was no provision for registration. But information about the waqf had to be provided."

The CJI said continuously from 1954, registration was required and the 1976 report said why registration is necessary. "From 1923 till 2025, over a period of 100 odd years, if the scheme of various enactments had emphasised on registration, and somebody has not registered..." asked the CJI.

Sibal stressed that lack of registration till 2025 was due to the failure of the state governments, which could not do their job, and it is not fair to punish the community for that. Sibal said a burial ground used for over 100 years, and asked can the government say it is mine and use it for commercial purposes?

Sibal contended that waqf is an integral part of the religion and waqf is a dedication to God, for afterlife. He emphasized that unlike others, waqf is a charity to God, and waqf is a dedication to God. “This is for the future, for a spiritual benefit”, said Sibal, adding that charity is an essential religious practice, and it is a tenet of Islam.

The CJI observed, "In Hindus, there's a concept of Moksha…." Justice Masih, concurring with the CJI and referring to a similar provision in Christianity, said, "we all try to get to heaven."

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that Waqf is an Islamic concept but it is not an essential part of Islam, and stressed that Waqf is nothing but just charity in Islam. Mehta pressed that charity is recognised in every religion, and it cannot be regarded as an essential tenet of any religion. Mehta argued that judgments show that charity is part of every religion: Hindus have a system of daan, Sikhs also have it and it is also for Christianity.

Today, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, citing the Vedas, argued that temples are not an essential part of Hinduism. Dhavan submitted that there is a provision to worshipping nature, and pointed out that there are gods of fire, water, rain etc., Dhavan submitted that, on earlier occasions, the apex court had rejected the contention that government can control the secular aspects of religious endowments.

Senior advocate A.M Singhvi, representing another petitioner, argued that waqf by user was taken away by the new law, and stressed that the law does not create but only recognizes an essential Islamic concept like waqf by user.

In pre-lunch hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Rajasthan government, argued that in the state of Punjab, in 1907 and 1913, this judgment comes from Privy Council, where lordships agreed that the land which is sued forms part of a graveyard set apart for the Muslim community and that is by user and not by dedication, the land is waqf. Dwivedi said there is no dedication and waqf is by permanent dedication under Islam, but they brought in the principle of use by one sentence, and there is no discussion at all about any Islamic principle supporting waqf-by-user outside the Indian subcontinent, this concept does not exist, and in India it was introduced as a principle of adverse possession.

After hearing submissions, the apex court reserved its interim order in the waqf case. The Centre had said that waqf by user- is not a fundamental right, and it was recognised by statute- judgment says if right is conferred as legislative policy, the right can always be taken away. Defending the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Centre said waqf by its very nature is a "secular concept" and can't be stayed given the "presumption of constitutionality" in its favour.