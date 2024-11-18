ETV Bharat / bharat

In First Visit To Lal Chowk Post Prolonged House Arrest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Demands 'Resolution, Not Continued Suffering In Kashmir'

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday called on New Delhi to change its perspective on Kashmir, stressing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire an end to uncertainty and bloodshed. He emphasized that resolving the issue requires meaningful dialogue rather than oppression or violence.

Speaking during a visit to Lal Chowk, Mirwaiz said local governments have limited powers and can only address basic public amenities. "For the political aspect of the Kashmir issue, New Delhi must reassess its approach and understand that the people here want resolution, not continued suffering," he said.

He welcomed the relative calm along the Line of Control (LoC) over the past few years, attributing it to the absence of cross-border shelling, which has provided relief to residents near the border. Mirwaiz urged India and Pakistan to build on this stability through confidence-building measures like reopening trade routes and improving connectivity.

"Such initiatives have benefited many families and need to be revisited," he said, adding that such steps are within the purview of the central government.