In First Visit To Lal Chowk Post Prolonged House Arrest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Demands 'Resolution, Not Continued Suffering In Kashmir'

The Kashmir separatist called for a meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan after taking the J&K leadership into confidence.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday called on New Delhi to change its perspective on Kashmir, stressing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire an end to uncertainty and bloodshed. He emphasized that resolving the issue requires meaningful dialogue rather than oppression or violence.

Speaking during a visit to Lal Chowk, Mirwaiz said local governments have limited powers and can only address basic public amenities. "For the political aspect of the Kashmir issue, New Delhi must reassess its approach and understand that the people here want resolution, not continued suffering," he said.

He welcomed the relative calm along the Line of Control (LoC) over the past few years, attributing it to the absence of cross-border shelling, which has provided relief to residents near the border. Mirwaiz urged India and Pakistan to build on this stability through confidence-building measures like reopening trade routes and improving connectivity.

"Such initiatives have benefited many families and need to be revisited," he said, adding that such steps are within the purview of the central government.

Expressing optimism about the possibility of dialogue, Mirwaiz stated, "If New Delhi gives a positive signal, the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir is ready to engage. I believe Pakistan's leadership also understands that the solution lies in dialogue, not confrontation."

Mirwaiz also criticized government interference in Waqf management, calling it unethical and demanding legal redress.

"We have written to the JPC officials, requesting an opportunity for the political and religious leadership of Jammu and Kashmir to present their concerns. The Waqf is a legal matter, and government intervention in it is unacceptable to the Muslim community," he said.

Highlighting the persistent cycles of violence and uncertainty, Mirwaiz reiterated his belief that dialogue is the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region.

