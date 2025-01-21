In First Show Of Power, Omar Abdullah Led J&K Govt Sacks BJP Face From KVIB

Srinagar: In its first indication of asserting power, the ruling National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir has removed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman activist Hina Bhat as head of the Khadi and Village Board (KVIB) and replaced her with deputy chief minister.

The government also re-constituted boards of five other bodies and corporations and with all these to be headed by the Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

The Boards and Corporations reconstituted include Khadi and Village Board (KVIB), Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited, Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited, Jammu and Kashmir Small Scale Industries Corporation Limited (SICOP), Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Corporation Limited (SIDCO).

These corporations and KVIB promote small scale industries and domestic industries in Khadi where the beneficiaries are assisted by small and low interest loans to set up homely factories to earn livelihood.

Choudhary, who is also holding the charge of Minister for Industries and Commerce will serve as KVIB chairman. Since he holds the industries minister portfolio, Choudhary will head as chairman of other five bodies and Corporations as all these corporations fall within the domain of industries and commerce department.

According to the official order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), the KVIB will include the Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, and Industries and Commerce Departments, alongside the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the Director General (Codes) from the Finance Department as its members.

The board also includes the Director of MSME-DL, J&K, the Directors of Industries and Commerce for both Jammu and Kashmir regions, and the Mission Director of Rural Livelihood Mission.

Among these boards and Corporations, KVIB was headed by BJP woman activist Hina Bhat; rest of the corporations were either headless or headed by former advisor to LG, R R Bhatnagar.

A dentist by training, Bhat was made chairperson of the Board on 8 January 2024 by the Lieutenant Governor administration. She had joined BJP in 2014 and contested the 2014 assembly elections in which she got merely over 200 votes.

These decisions came at a time when the Omar Abdullah led government completes its 100th day in office today and when the opposition calls the union territory government a “powerless” cabinet. Many believe that reconstitution corporations and removing the BJP woman face in Kashmir from KVIB is seen as a show of power by the Omar Abdullah-led ruling NC, which is believed to be pitted against the LG Manoj Sinha administration in a dual-power set-up.

Interestingly, the sacking of Chairperson J&K KVIB, Hina Bhat comes barely a week after the BJP leader chaired a high-level meeting where she had set March, 2025 deadline for the inauguration of the 'Kashur Maunch' Beekeeping Cluster being set up at HMT Srinagar.