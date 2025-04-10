In Era Of 'Grey Zone', Cyber Attacks Tools To Achieve Politico-Military Aims: Rajnath Singh

Wellington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that in the era of "grey zone" and hybrid warfare, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns are tools to achieve politico-military aims.

The ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight the fact that traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten, he said in his address at the convocation ceremony of Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) here.

"The ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight the fact that the traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten. Emerging technologies are impacting the character of war with unmanned systems and the advent of AI forecasting, an era of Autonomous Warfare. The Warfare today has gone beyond the traditional battlefields of land, sea and air," he said.

The Defence Minister stressed that the world is in the age of "Grey Zone" and hybrid warfare where cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and economic warfare have become tools that can achieve politico-military aims without a single shot being fired. He added that India faces persistent threats along its borders, which are further compounded by the challenge of proxy war and terrorism emanating from its neighbourhood.

The Armed Forces, he said, must operate jointly and remain future-ready in today’s ever-evolving multi-domain environment where cyber, space and information warfare are as potent as conventional operations.

He pointed out that today’s global geopolitics is being redefined by three key metrics: a major pivot towards prioritising national security, a technological tsunami sweeping the global landscape, and accelerating innovation.

Singh urged the officers to study the nuances of these trends in-depth to stay ahead on the strategic-military change curve, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government is "leaving no stone unturned to transform the Armed Forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations".

Highlighting that Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies are revolutionising deterrence and war-fighting in critical ways, Singh termed the power of technological innovation in combat theatres as "breathtaking".

“In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drones have virtually emerged as a new arm, if not a transformative science. The majority of losses of soldiers and equipment have been attributed neither to traditional artillery nor to armour but to drones. Similarly, space capacities in the Low Earth Orbit are transforming military intelligence, persistent surveillance, positioning, targeting and communications, thus taking combat to a new high,” he said.

The 80th Staff Course comprises 479 student officers, including 38 personnel from 26 friendly countries. Three women officers are also participating in the course.

Ahead of the ceremony, Singh laid a wreath at the Madras Regiment War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts. He also interacted with the veterans, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the nation. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Established in 1948, DSSC is a premier Tri-service training institution that imparts professional education to select middle-level officers of the Indian Armed Forces and friendly countries. It aims to enhance their professional competencies for assuming higher responsibilities. Over the years, more than 19,000 Indian officers and 2,000 international officers have graduated from DSSC, many of whom have risen to become heads of states and military forces worldwide.