In Dilemma On Whether To Retain Wayanad Or Rae Bareli LS Seat, Says Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won by huge margins from the Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha general elections 2024, said he is faced with a dilemma on which constituency he should retain.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi speaking at a programme in Wayanad in Kerala (Rahul Gandhi X Account)

The former Congress president said both constituencies will be "happy" with whatever decision he makes,. He was speaking at a public meeting to thank the electorate who voted for him. He expressed his gratitude to the Wayanad residents for electing him for a second straight term in the general election. "I look forward to seeing you soon," he told them.

This is Rahul's first appearance in the state after he won the Lok Sabha seat, with a huge margin.

"I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision," he said referring to the decision that he will have to make on relinquishing one of the two seats he had won. This is a Constitutional mandate that he will get to retain one of these seats within two weeks from the date of results.

If the winner fails to vacate any of the two seats, there is a provision for disqualification from both the seats.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Rahul said he does not receive any directions from God on what needs to be done. "But the Prime Minister does. The God has directed the Prime Minister to hand over the country's major airports and power plants to Adani," he said.

"But I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me, it is easy. I just talk to the people, and they tell me what to do," he added.

On the Lok Sabha election 2024, Rahul said the battle was for protecting the Constitution of India, and in that combat, hatred and arrogance have been defeated by love, affection and humility.

Rahul further said that Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message and termed the newly-formed government a "crippled one."