ETV Bharat / bharat

In Current Year, ASI Has Been Undertaking Excavations at 22 Sites Across Country: Govt

New Delhi: In the current year, the Archaeological Survey of India has been undertaking excavations at 22 sites across the country, the government said on Friday.

The Ministry of Culture in a statement also said it has come to the notice of the ASI that certain reports published by an independent media outlet regarding the budget and expenditure of the ASI are "misleading and do not reflect the factual position".

The report claimed that ASI's expenditure remained very low compared to its allocated budget in the last 10 years.

The ministry in its statement said the ASI operates six dedicated excavation branches located at Nagpur, Delhi, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Vadodara and Mysore, which are mandated to carry out archaeological exploration and excavation work annually.

In recent years, ASI Circles have also been authorised to conduct excavations, further augmenting the scale and scope of such activities, it said.