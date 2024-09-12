Andhra Pradesh Floods: Over 10 Lakh People Affected; Rs 6,880 Crore Damage Estimated

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): A high-level central team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Anil Subramaniam, took stock of the flood situation in the state and the damage caused by it.
On Wednesday, the team held a meeting with state officials at the office of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in Guntur district. It was reportedly informed that over 10.63 lakh people were affected by the floods in the state.
During the meeting, the Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) of the Andhra Pradesh government, RP Sisodia, highlighted the initial damage estimates of Rs. 6,882 crore, which may increase further.
At least seven districts of the state were worst-affected with several sectors facing huge losses.
During his presentation, Sisodia told the central team that “justice be done to the victims” by compensating them.
State officials, including Sisodia and Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Venkateswara Rao, also gave a preliminary report about the flood and the prevailing weather conditions.
To enumerate the effects of the flood, the central team visited at least four districts, where flood survivors met them and informed them that their assets and crops were washed away while they watched helplessly.
The team visited villages like Yanamalakuduru, Chodavaram, and Pedapulipaka of Penamalur Mandal and Maddur of Kankipadu Mandal to inspect the damaged crops and houses. It also visited the Vemuru and Raypalle constituencies of the Bapatla district.
While expressing their grief, farmers in Penamaluru informed them that all their crops were washed away within two months of the start of cultivation.
Earlier, the team members also spoke to the survivors whose houses were submerged in Yanamalakuduru and Pedapulipaka. They demanded that they would be compensated for the damages.
They also visited a photo exhibition organised on the flood damage in Tadepalli, Guntur district.
Per Bapatla District Collector Venkatamurali there was an unprecedented flood in the Krishna River and a loss of Rs. 1085.46 crores.
