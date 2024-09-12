ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Floods: Over 10 Lakh People Affected; Rs 6,880 Crore Damage Estimated

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): A high-level central team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Anil Subramaniam, took stock of the flood situation in the state and the damage caused by it.

On Wednesday, the team held a meeting with state officials at the office of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in Guntur district. It was reportedly informed that over 10.63 lakh people were affected by the floods in the state.

During the meeting, the Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) of the Andhra Pradesh government, RP Sisodia, highlighted the initial damage estimates of Rs. 6,882 crore, which may increase further.

At least seven districts of the state were worst-affected with several sectors facing huge losses.

During his presentation, Sisodia told the central team that “justice be done to the victims” by compensating them.

State officials, including Sisodia and Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Venkateswara Rao, also gave a preliminary report about the flood and the prevailing weather conditions.