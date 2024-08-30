In An Unrelated Case, Man Nabbed Five Years After Murdering Wife In Karnataka: Know How Police Cracked The Case

Ramanagara (Karnataka): In a sensational turn of events, Karnataka Police have cracked a murder case by arresting a man after five years for killing his wife while probing an unrelated case in Ramanagara district. Interestingly, the accused had told police that his wife had eloped with her paramour.

Magadi Police Stumbles Upon Truth

Police in Magadi have stumbled upon the truth behind the murder of a woman way back in 2019. According to a police official, the accused Kiran, 37, resident of Hujagal village, came under police radar in the murder case of a woman named Divya, the wife of the prime suspect identified as Umesh. Divya was found murdered on the outskirts of the village on August 12 this year. While Shashank, Rohit and Bharat were arrested by the Magadi police in the murder case, the victim's husband Umesh and his friend Kiran were absconding.

Concocted Story About Wife's 'Elopement'

Kiran, police said, was arrested 15 days ago by Magadi police and inquired about his family background. Kiran told police that he was married to a woman Pooja and also had a five-year-old child. Kiran claimed that his Pooja had eloped with her paramour five years ago after which he had also filed a missing complaint. But when police checked about the complaint and inquired from his friends, they refuted such complaint. What made the police more suspicious is that Kiran's mother-in-law told the investigators that Kiran had told her that Pooja had eloped five years ago.

Kiran Confesses To Murder

A police official said that during subsequent interrogation, Kiran confessed to murdering his wife Pooja suspecting infidelity. He told police that after killing her, he had dumped the body in Hoojal forest area of Magadi. Fearing his arrest in the case, Kiran said he exhumed his wife's body and burned them.

On Kiran's disclosure, Magadi police have recovered bones and teeth from the spot and sent them to the forensic laboratory for investigation under the supervision of the concerned Tehsildar. A murder case has been registered at the Magadi Police Station while accused Kiran has been taken into custody.