In all-faith rally, Mamata hints at lack of faith in INDIA bloc

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the central government over 'politicising' the Ram Temple consecration ceremony even as she passed on some subtle but curt remarks to the INDIA bloc over the seat-sharing tiff in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls later this year.

While the Narendra Modi-led government organised the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on a grand scale, Banerjee embarked on a symbolic journey of religious harmony, while leading a 'Sanhati rally' that included visits to diverse places of worship, such as a temple, mosque, church, and gurdwara.

"How can we embrace a place of worship built over dead bodies of innocents?" Banerjee was quoted as saying by her party in a post on X. "Today, Smt Mamata Banerjee undertook the Sanhati Rally, addressing thousands of people who joined in the mission to celebrate the unity of diverse faiths that make our country unique. Anytime any force tries to threaten the secular thread of this nation, we will take to the streets whether it was during the 34 years of CPI(M) rule or 10 years of Modi rule!" the post added.

Amid the internal discord within the INDIA bloc in the state over seat-sharing, Banerjee asserted that the Left was striving to control the opposition bloc's agenda, underscoring that no one confronts the BJP as directly as she does.

The Bengal CM delivered a stern message to Congress and the Left Front and even gave a sneak peek of the 'insults' she faced during the INDIA bloc meetings. "I suggested the name INDIA during the opposition bloc meeting. But whenever I attend the meeting, I find the Left trying to control it. This is not acceptable. I cannot agree with those with whom I had fought for 34 years," she said, mincing no words.

She then went on to describe the apparent insult she faced during the bloc meetings. "Despite such insults, I have adjusted and attended the INDIA bloc meetings," the TMC supremo said.

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being disrupted in Assam from visiting the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimant Sankardeva, Mamata Banerjee said, "Just going to the temple isn't enough."

Taking BJP head-on, she warned her allies too, though not in as many words. "How many politicians today took on the BJP head-on? Somebody went to one temple and thought it was sufficient, but it was not. I am the only one who visited the temple, gurudwara, church, and mosque. I have been fighting for a long time. When the Babri Masjid issue (demolition) happened, and violence was taking place, I was on the streets," Banerjee said.

The disgust was loud and clear when she brought up the delay in seat-sharing and made another veiled threat. "I have the power and mass base to take on the BJP and fight against them. But some people don't want to listen to us about seat sharing. If you don't want to fight the BJP, then at least don't give away seats to them," she said.

Her remarks came following her assertion that Trinamool Congress can independently contest in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal during an internal party meeting a few days ago. For the record, the CPI (M)-led Left Front, Congress, and TMC together are integral parts of the 28-party strong opposition INDIA bloc.