In A World Facing Environmental Challenges, Yoga Offers A Path To Sustainability: WHO

New Delhi: In a world facing environmental challenges, yoga offers a path to sustainability by encouraging us to live simply, consume mindfully, and respect the natural world, said Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia.

"In embracing yoga, we can reduce our ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet," she added. As June 21 is marked as International Day of Yoga, Wazed said that Yoga is more than just physical exercise.

"It is a journey towards inner peace and harmony, and teaches us to listen to our bodies and to live mindfully. As we practice yoga, we become more aware of our surroundings and more attuned to the rhythm of nature," she said.

The International Day of Yoga, marked annually on 21 June, celebrates the timeless practice that nurtures body and soul. It was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

"Recognising yoga’s universal appeal, he (Modi) suggested the Summer Solstice - 21 June - as a symbolic date. With 177 UN member states co-sponsoring the resolution, the proposal received overwhelming support, and the Day was first celebrated in 2015, starting a global wellness movement," Wazed added.

"This year's theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" reminds us of the deep connection between our well-being and the health of our planet. When we care for the Earth, we care for ourselves. Clean air, pure water, and fertile soil are essential for our well-being. Yoga encourages us to protect these vital resources and ensure a thriving planet for future generations," she said.

According to Wazed, the benefits of yoga are well-documented. "Studies have shown that 77 per cent of people report feeling physically stronger after practicing yoga regularly. 82 per cent of patients with chronic inflammation experienced a nearly 50 per cent reduction in inflammation after just six weeks of daily yoga. Yoga can also help mental health," she said.

A study by Harvard Medical School found that 60 per cent of participants with depression experienced a significant reduction in symptoms after practicing yoga twice a week for eight weeks.

"On International Day of Yoga, let us remember that every breath is a gift from nature, and every moment of mindfulness is a step towards a healthier future. Let us create a world of health and harmony, of mind, body and planet," said Wazed.

WHO’s South-East Asia Region comprises 10 Member States including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste.