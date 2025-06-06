In A Shocking Incident Of Honour Killing Mother Gets Her Daughter Beheaded And Dumps The Body In A Canal

Meerut: In a shocking incident, Aastha alias Tanishka , a seventeen-year old 12th class student of the district’s Partapur area was strangled to death and then beheaded because of a love affair that the family did not approve.
According to the police, the family members strangled the teenager to death and then cut off her head and threw it at another place.
Villagers of Paratpur area saw the headless body on Thursday in the canal and informed the police.
The body was taken to a canal and by car and dumped. The police have taken the girl's mother and relatives into custody. They are being questioned. Police have also detained the mother’s two brothers, two maternal uncles Kamal and Samarpal Singh, maternal cousin and a friend. They are being questioned.
A piece of paper found in the pocket of the victim’s salwar helped identify the deceased. It was identified as that of Aastha alias Tanishka (17), who was a 12th class student.
Soon after identification of the police reached the girl's family.
The information that came out during interrogation shocked everyone.
After having located the body the police and forensic team reached the canal site. The police searched the canal and the surrounding area for about a kilometre, but the head was not found.
After this, the body was sent to the mortuary.
On a piece of paper found in the pocket of the deceased’s salwar was written a mobile number and the police tracked it down to that of a youth from Nangli village.
It emerged that family members of the girl were unhappy with the love affair. When the police questioned the youth, many shocking information came to light.
He told that the name of the deceased student is Aastha alias Tanishka (17). She was a resident of Dadri village of Daurala police station area and was studying in 12th class. The student was in a love affair with him. It also came to light that Aastha's family members were unhappy with this love affair.
Murder revealed after questioning the family:
After questioning the youth, the police reached the student's house. Here the family members told the police that Aastha was missing since Wednesday.
On the basis of suspicion, the police took the student's mother Rakesh Devi and her two minor brothers (14 and 11 years) into custody. During interrogation, the mother told that on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 o'clock, the daughter was talking to her boyfriend on the mobile. She snatched the phone. There was also a scuffle between mother and daughter. Then he strangled her daughter to death.
How the body was disposed of:
During police interrogation, the mother confessed to the police that to dispose of the body, she called her maternal home in Mehrauli. She called her brothers and nephews. She reached Dadri village by car. Her maternal cousin, two maternal uncles and cousin brother allegedly made a plan to dispose of Aastha's body. They allegedly cut off the head of the student with a sharp weapon. Her torso was thrown in the Bahadurpur drain of Partapur.
Search for the missing head:
SSP Dr. Vipin Tada said that on the information given by maternal cousin Manjeet alias Monu, the search for Aastha's severed head continued till late Thursday night. Police is also looking for the girl's cousin Gaurav.
Police have also spotted a car and it’s movement is being scrutinized in CCTV cameras.
Friendship was made on Facebook:
According to the police, the girl was the eldest among three children. The girl was studying in Surajmal School of village Sakauti. One year ago, she had a friendship with a young man from Nangli village on Facebook. He is studying BA. After this, both of them started meeting. On May 28, Vikas reached the girl's house to meet her. The family members saw both of them. The family members threatened the girl that she should not meet him anymore, but the girl did not agree. The family was angry with this and the girl’s life ended in a gruesome manner.