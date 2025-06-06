ETV Bharat / bharat

In A Shocking Incident Of Honour Killing Mother Gets Her Daughter Beheaded And Dumps The Body In A Canal

Meerut: In a shocking incident, Aastha alias Tanishka , a seventeen-year old 12th class student of the district’s Partapur area was strangled to death and then beheaded because of a love affair that the family did not approve.

According to the police, the family members strangled the teenager to death and then cut off her head and threw it at another place.

Villagers of Paratpur area saw the headless body on Thursday in the canal and informed the police.

The body was taken to a canal and by car and dumped. The police have taken the girl's mother and relatives into custody. They are being questioned. Police have also detained the mother’s two brothers, two maternal uncles Kamal and Samarpal Singh, maternal cousin and a friend. They are being questioned.

A piece of paper found in the pocket of the victim’s salwar helped identify the deceased. It was identified as that of Aastha alias Tanishka (17), who was a 12th class student.

Soon after identification of the police reached the girl's family.

The information that came out during interrogation shocked everyone.

According to the police, due to a love affair, the family members strangled the teenager to death and then cut off her head and threw it at another place.

After having located the body the police and forensic team reached the canal site. The police searched the canal and the surrounding area for about a kilometre, but the head was not found.

After this, the body was sent to the mortuary.

On a piece of paper found in the pocket of the deceased’s salwar was written a mobile number and the police tracked it down to that of a youth from Nangli village.

It emerged that family members of the girl were unhappy with the love affair. When the police questioned the youth, many shocking information came to light.