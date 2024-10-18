ETV Bharat / bharat

In A Record Of Sorts, 18 Twins Born In 24 Hours At Burdwan Medical College And Hospital In West Bengal

In a remarkable event, 18 twins were born in 24 hours at Burdwan Medical College, with all mothers and newborns healthy.

As many as 18 twins were born in 24 hours (from Tuesday to Wednesday) at the state-run Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.
Burdwan: As many as 18 twins were born in 24 hours (from Tuesday to Wednesday) at the state-run Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The hospital authorities said that the mothers and the newborns were all hale and hearty. Doctors claim this incident is the first of its kind in West Bengal. The junior doctors of the hospital handled the work though they were on strike.

According to hospital sources, 18 twins were born at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital between 8 am on Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday. Out of nine deliveries, eight had cesarean and one woman had a normal delivery. The patients are residents of Bankura, Hooghly, Nadia, Jhargram and Burdwan. A medical team of 11 doctors monitored the condition of mothers and newborns.

Dr Malay Sarkar, Head of the Department of Gynecology, said, "A total of nine twins have been delivered in the last 24 hours. I don't know if so many twin deliveries have taken place anywhere in the state earlier."

He added, "Many have been referred to as high-risk pregnancy from various places. We have a responsibility towards the patient's family even during the strike. The junior doctors of our gynaecology department have handled the pressure with much aplomb. Out of nine twin deliveries, eight have been surgical and one normal delivery."

Dr Tapas Ghosh, medical superintendent and vice-principal, of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, said, "In the last 24 hours, there has been an unprecedented incident at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Nine mothers have had twin pregnancies. They delivered a total of 18 babies."

