In A Novel Trend, Nigerians In Hyderabad Commit Crimes To Halt Deportation

Hyderabad: In a troubling trend, several Nigerians living illegally in Hyderabad are reportedly committing crimes intentionally not to escape justice, but to avoid deportation. According to the law of the land, any foreigner booked in a criminal case cannot be deported until the matter is resolved in court. Police say some are exploiting this legal loophole to prolong their stay in India.

Over 3,400 African nationals, mainly from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Tanzania and Sudan, reside across the three commissionerates in Hyderabad. Nigerians top the list, with concentrations in areas like Paramount Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Tolichowki, Banjara Hills and Gachibowli. While many come to India claiming to pursue education or for employment, a growing number are staying illegally after their visas expire or after discontinuing their studies.

From Students to Offenders

Authorities have found that some deliberately abandon their education midway, while others move to cities like Goa and Bengaluru to become drug peddlers or agents. In Hyderabad, Nigerians have been directly or indirectly involved in drug rackets, cyber fraud, prostitution and even black magic-based scams like fake currency rituals. To avoid being repatriated, some are allegedly resorting to crimes like fake marriages, cheating, domestic violence and assault, police sources said. These tactics help them remain in the country under the guise of ongoing legal proceedings.

Expensive Deportation

Each deportation costs the government up to Rs 5 lakh, making it a cumbersome and expensive process. Police have intensified crackdowns on illegal foreigners in recent months, identifying hundreds of visa-overstayers and initiating deportation procedures. However, every time one of them is booked in a criminal case, the process stalls. Police officials urge citizens to stay cautious and report any suspicious activity involving foreign nationals, especially in rented accommodations.