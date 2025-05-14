In a Major Policy Shift Delhi Government Approves DTC bus Depots to be Used for Commercial Ventures
The Move to Commercially Use Two Old Bus Depots Will Infuse Funds Over Rs 26,000 Crore in DTC
New Delhi: In a major policy decision, marking a shit from the past, Delhi government has decided to use two old and less used depots of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for commercial purposes.
The Delhi government has approved the proposal to commercially use the spaces available at the two bus depots and allow developing shops, office spaces, retail stores and other commercial units.
The Metro module has been the inspiration in this decision making, it was learnt officially. Like the commercial activities taking place at metro stations, now DTC depots will become a means of earning revenue. This will improve the financial condition of DTC, it was said.
Recently, in the DTC board meeting, the proposal was passed that Banda Bahadur Marg and Sukhdev Vihar depots will be opened for commercial activities. Both are old and less used depots. This proposal was later cleared by the Delhi Government.
According to preliminary estimates of DTC officials, revenue of about Rs 1858 crore can be earned from Banda Bahadur Marg depot. It is estimated to take about 28 months for the project of this depot to be completed.
An income of about Rs 758 crore is expected from Sukhdev Vihar depot. The project can be completed within 21 months.
According to DTC officials, both these projects have been handed over to Engineers India Limited (EIL) which will act as Project Management Agency (PMA) on behalf of DTC.
Last year, EIL was instructed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in this direction. After permission for commercial activities in the bus depot, the revenue generated from this will be spent on the revival of the depots.
Revenue will improve the condition of DTC. The DTC has been running at a loss for years. Due to increase in operating costs of buses, low income and problems in maintenance of old buses, the financial burden of the organization is increasing. In such a scenario, this was DTC’s alternative thinking to generate revenue by promoting commercial activities.
If the experiment on both the depots proves successful, it will be implemented in other old depots: This initiative would strengthen the public transport infrastructure as well as make DTC self-reliant.
There is said to be another proposal to develop Kashmiri Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus stations and use them for commercial purposes, so that DTC can earn more revenue.