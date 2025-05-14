ETV Bharat / bharat

In a Major Policy Shift Delhi Government Approves DTC bus Depots to be Used for Commercial Ventures

The Move to Commercially Use Two Old Bus Depots Will Infuse Funds Over Rs 26,000 Crore in DTC

New Delhi: In a major policy decision, marking a shit from the past, Delhi government has decided to use two old and less used depots of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for commercial purposes.

The Delhi government has approved the proposal to commercially use the spaces available at the two bus depots and allow developing shops, office spaces, retail stores and other commercial units.

The Metro module has been the inspiration in this decision making, it was learnt officially. Like the commercial activities taking place at metro stations, now DTC depots will become a means of earning revenue. This will improve the financial condition of DTC, it was said.

Recently, in the DTC board meeting, the proposal was passed that Banda Bahadur Marg and Sukhdev Vihar depots will be opened for commercial activities. Both are old and less used depots. This proposal was later cleared by the Delhi Government.

According to preliminary estimates of DTC officials, revenue of about Rs 1858 crore can be earned from Banda Bahadur Marg depot. It is estimated to take about 28 months for the project of this depot to be completed.