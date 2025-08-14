ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First, Two Agniveers Get Sena Medal For Gallantry

New Delhi: In a first, two Agniveers from the Indian Army have been conferred a prestigious military honour for their acts of gallantry, officials said on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. Agniveer Kulveer Singh of 7 Sikh Light Infantry and Agniveer Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment have been conferred the Sena Medal (Gallantry).

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the armed forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day. These include four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The awards also included seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals. The two Agniveers from the Army find a mention in the annual list of military honours, shared by the defence ministry.

A senior official said this is the "first time" any Agniveer has received a Gallantry award. The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youths between the ages of 17.5 and 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 later that year.

Those recruited through this scheme are called Agniveer. The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches, out of which 115 are from the Indian Army, five from the Indian Navy, and 167 are from the Indian Air Force.

Two Agniveers from the Army — Agniveer Yuvraj Singh of 57 Mountain Division Provost Unit and Agniveer Gurjant Singh of 99 Medium Regiment find their names in the list of Mention-in-Despatches.

Also, according to the defence ministry, several personnel drawn from the armoured corps, regiment of artillery and other units of the Army have been chosen to receive an honorary commission to the rank of an honorary captain ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.