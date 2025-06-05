In A First In Telugu States, Two Villages Relocated For Tiger Habitat In Kawal Reserve

Hyderabad: In a major conservation milestone for Telangana, the ambitious Project Tiger, launched nine years ago, has shown successful results with the relocation of two tribal villages from the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Nirmal district. This marks the first time in the Telugu states that villages have been moved out of a forest to make way for a safe and undisturbed habitat for tigers.
The villages, Maisampeta and Rampur in Kadem mandal, were located deep within the core zone of the reserve. As human movement in these areas was hampering tiger habitation, the forest department, in line with Project Tiger goals, facilitated a complete relocation of these villages to a newly developed rehabilitation colony outside the forest area.
Successful Model of Voluntary Relocation
The rehabilitation process had started in 2017 when a district-level committee led by the then Nirmal District Collector identified 142 families (105 in Maisampeta and 37 in Rampur) for relocation. Under the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the process was started and the displaced families were proposed financial compensation or land and housing in a new colony.
A total of 48 families had opted for financial compensation of Rs 15 lakh each while the remaining 94 families were allotted 276.03 acres of agricultural land, housing units and essential amenities in a newly built colony just 15 km away from their original location.
On April 15, 2025, these families moved into their new homes that was built on 112 hectares of denotified forest land, possessing all the basic facilities. The colony includes a community hall, anganwadi centre, overhead tank, internal roads, electricity, drinking water supply and drainage systems.
New Grasslands to Attract Tigers
With the human settlements cleared, the forest department has turned its focus to habitat development. Grasslands are being cultivated across 50 hectares in Maisampeta and 20 hectares in Rampur to attract and facilitate movement of tigers.
“The villagers of Rampur and Maisampeta came forward voluntarily and cooperated with the relocation process. We built a fully equipped colony 15 km away in the same mandal. They moved out happily. With the villages vacated, the path for tigers is now clear,” said Elu singh Meru, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife).
Focus Shifts to Amrabad Tiger Reserve
Encouraged by the success of this pilot project, the forest department is now looking to replicate the model in other core areas of Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves, aiming to create uninterrupted and secure tiger corridors.
The initiative stands as a rare example of conservation and human development going hand in hand protecting wildlife while ensuring dignity and sustainability for those who give up their land for a cause.