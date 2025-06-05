ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First In Telugu States, Two Villages Relocated For Tiger Habitat In Kawal Reserve

Hyderabad: In a major conservation milestone for Telangana, the ambitious Project Tiger, launched nine years ago, has shown successful results with the relocation of two tribal villages from the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Nirmal district. This marks the first time in the Telugu states that villages have been moved out of a forest to make way for a safe and undisturbed habitat for tigers.

The villages, Maisampeta and Rampur in Kadem mandal, were located deep within the core zone of the reserve. As human movement in these areas was hampering tiger habitation, the forest department, in line with Project Tiger goals, facilitated a complete relocation of these villages to a newly developed rehabilitation colony outside the forest area.

Successful Model of Voluntary Relocation

The rehabilitation process had started in 2017 when a district-level committee led by the then Nirmal District Collector identified 142 families (105 in Maisampeta and 37 in Rampur) for relocation. Under the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the process was started and the displaced families were proposed financial compensation or land and housing in a new colony.

A total of 48 families had opted for financial compensation of Rs 15 lakh each while the remaining 94 families were allotted 276.03 acres of agricultural land, housing units and essential amenities in a newly built colony just 15 km away from their original location.

On April 15, 2025, these families moved into their new homes that was built on 112 hectares of denotified forest land, possessing all the basic facilities. The colony includes a community hall, anganwadi centre, overhead tank, internal roads, electricity, drinking water supply and drainage systems.