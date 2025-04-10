ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First In Bhopal, Woman Delivers Four Babies At Govt Hospital

Dr Smita Saxena, superintendent of Kailashnath Katju Hospital, said the newborns weigh between 800 grams to 1 kg, which is considered much less than normal.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

Updated : April 10, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST

Bhopal: For the first time in the history of Bhopal, a woman has given birth to four children in the Kailashnath Katju Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, which left even the doctors surprised. The newborns include two sons and two daughters. Last year, a woman delivered three children.

Dr Smita Saxena, superintendent of Kailashnath Katju Hospital, said, "This is a unique case. When the woman came for the first checkup, the sonography report confirmed that there were four foetuses in her womb. In such a situation, they were born premature, i.e., in the seventh month of pregnancy through a C-section. The weight of the newborns is between 800 grams to 1 kg, which is considered much less than normal. All of them have been kept in the ICU, of which the condition of two is critical. They have been kept under observation in the warmer room.''

The birth of three children at once is now becoming common, but the birth of four is still a rare event. When the woman first turned up at the hospital for a medical examination, the ultrasonography procedure had confirmed the presence of four foetuses. When she developed labour pain at the seventh month of her pregnancy, she was immediately admitted to the emergency ward. In such scenarios, special care is necessary for both the woman and the foetuses, Dr Saxena added.

