In A First, Delhi Govt Approves Grand Event In Red Fort To Mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Day

New Delhi: For the first time ever, a grand event will be held at Red Fort to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, informed Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Cabinet approved a two-day event to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru who sacrificed his life for religious freedom at the Red Fort.

The event, which will be organised by the Delhi Government's Department of Art, Culture and Language, would feature special light and sound shows, Kirtan Darbar, panel discussions, art exhibitions and public readings of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings translated into various Indian languages.

Following the Cabinet nod, Environment Minister and senior Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and said this tribute will strengthen the bond between Delhi and Sikh heritage. "Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice is beyond Sikh history. It serves as a message of freedom, tolerance and justice for all humanity," he said.

Sirsa also announced that a Miyawaki forest in Delhi's Jaitpur will be dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur as a mark of respect of Sikh community towards for nature and service.