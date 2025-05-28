ETV Bharat / bharat

Fast Track Trial Hathras Court Sentencs Two To Death For Murdering Children

Four months and six days to end the trial during which 12 people were testified

Family of the slain daughters after the verdict (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST

Updated : May 28, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST

Hathras: In a fast track trial that took just four months and six days, the Special Judge (SC ST Act) Rampratap Singh of the District and Session Court Hathras sentenced to death two accused for killing two children of a College teacher.

Government lawyer Dinesh Yadav said after the verdict that the court sentenced Vikas and Lalu Pal to death for killing Vidhi ( 6 years) and Srishti, ( 12 years) in a criminal conspiracy.

The government lawyer said that Sone Lal was a nephew of Jawahar Smarak Inter College teacher Chhote Lal Gautam, who lived in Ashirvad Dham Colony of Kotwali Sadar and engaged two other relatives for killing the teachers two daughters for gaining property.

The teacher and his wife were also attacked and seriously injured.

Chhotelal's lawyer Yagyadutt Gautam said that Sone Lal had given the contract killing to Vikas and Lalu Pal to acquire his uncle's property.

The incident took place on the night of 22 January this year. Vikas and Lalu Pal were already present in the house of the college teacher Chhote Lal Gautam in the night.

The whole family was in deep sleep when the two killers attacked the teacher's two daughters Vidhi (6) and Srishti (12) by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. When the teacher protested, he and his wife, Veerangna, were also attacked.

The couple was seriously injured in the accident. They recovered after several days of treatment.

On March 29, the police filed a charge sheet against both accused in the court. As many as 12 people had testified.

After this, the court gave the verdict in just 4 months and 6 days. This verdict was pronounced by Special Judge (SC ST Act) Rampratap Singh.

Vikas was Chhotelal Gautam's nephew. He stayed at the teacher's house with his friend Lalu Pal. After killing both the children and injuring the teacher couple, both of them fled from there. Police started investigating the case on the complaint of the family and was able to crack the case.

The police caught an accused on the night of 24 January. Police got important clues during interrogation. It was revealed that Chhotelal's nephew Sone Lal was behind these murders. Sone Lal thought that if he killed the family, he would own all the property. Sone Lal lives in Dubai.

Veerangana, the mother of these girls, has expressed satisfaction over the court's decision. She says that just like these two have been sentenced to death, her husband's nephew Sone Lal should also be sentenced to death. She also said that her life is in danger from Sone Lal.

