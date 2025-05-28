ETV Bharat / bharat

Fast Track Trial Hathras Court Sentencs Two To Death For Murdering Children

Family of the slain daughters after the verdictEtv Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Hathras: In a fast track trial that took just four months and six days, the Special Judge (SC ST Act) Rampratap Singh of the District and Session Court Hathras sentenced to death two accused for killing two children of a College teacher.

Government lawyer Dinesh Yadav said after the verdict that the court sentenced Vikas and Lalu Pal to death for killing Vidhi ( 6 years) and Srishti, ( 12 years) in a criminal conspiracy.

The government lawyer said that Sone Lal was a nephew of Jawahar Smarak Inter College teacher Chhote Lal Gautam, who lived in Ashirvad Dham Colony of Kotwali Sadar and engaged two other relatives for killing the teachers two daughters for gaining property.

The teacher and his wife were also attacked and seriously injured.

Chhotelal's lawyer Yagyadutt Gautam said that Sone Lal had given the contract killing to Vikas and Lalu Pal to acquire his uncle's property.

The incident took place on the night of 22 January this year. Vikas and Lalu Pal were already present in the house of the college teacher Chhote Lal Gautam in the night.

The whole family was in deep sleep when the two killers attacked the teacher's two daughters Vidhi (6) and Srishti (12) by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. When the teacher protested, he and his wife, Veerangna, were also attacked.