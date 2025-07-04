In a Dramatic Twist To a Tale, Man Walks In To Police Station To Confess Murder He Committed 39 Years Ago

Kozhikode : In a shocking revelation – a death that had occurred 39 years ago and once dismissed as an accidental one has now been reclassified as a murder. A man from Malappuram walked into a police station and confessed to the crime he had committed 39 years ago.

Muhammadali (54), a native of Vengara, Malappuram, showed up at the Vengara police station claiming responsibility for the 1986 death of a young man whose body was found in a pond near Koodaranji Angadi, Kozhikode.

The incident, which occurred when Muhammadali was just 14 years old, had long been considered an accidental death likely caused by an epileptic seizure.

According to police, Muhammadali’s recent personal tragedies — the death of one of his sons and a serious accident involving another — prompted him to confess. Not only did he admit to the killing, but he also accompanied the police to Koodaranji and pointed out the exact location where the incident had taken place.

In his statement, Muhammadali claimed that he was working at the home of a man named Devasya in Koodaranji when another young man allegedly attempted to sexually assault him. In response, he pushed the man into the stream in a fit of fear and anger. The body was discovered two days later, and at the time, police had closed the case after locals said the deceased had epilepsy. With no one coming forward to identify the body, it was cremated as that of an unknown person.

Following the confession, the Vengara police informed their counterparts at the Thiruvambady police station, who reopened the 1986 case.

News clippings from that time are being reviewed, and efforts have been launched to identify the deceased. Locals who lived in Koodaranji during the time of the incident believe the man may have been a native of Iritty, Kannur.

Muhammadali has been arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The unexpected turn in the decades-old case has triggered widespread discussion in Koodaranji and surrounding areas. Police investigations are ongoing to verify the confession and uncover the identity of the victim.