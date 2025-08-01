‘In 4 weeks, Frame Guidelines To Ensure Pedestrians Right To Use Footpath’, SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the central government to frame the necessary guidelines to protect a fundamental right of pedestrians to have footpaths within four weeks.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

Senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, amicus curiae in the matter, contended that the guidelines were yet to be framed by the Centre, and added that the apex court had set up a committee headed by former SC judge, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre to monitor the implementation of various orders pertaining to road safety.

The apex court had passed the order on a plea raising concerns on pedestrian safety, emphasising the lack of proper footpaths and encroachments on walkways.

The bench said the present litigation has something to do with the safety of pedestrians. The bench made it clear that it would do the needful, with the assistance of the counsel, if the central government fails to frame the guidelines.

The bench said it is necessary to have proper footpaths for the use of citizens and emphasized that encroachments on footpaths have to be removed. “The footpaths should be such that the same are accessible and usable for persons with disability…" the bench said.

Agarwal said once the guidelines are framed, the committee can start monitoring its implementation to prevent pedestrian deaths.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the Centre, submitted that the Union government would frame guidelines.

The apex court in May, this year, had said that safety of pedestrians is of utmost importance and absence of footpaths is dangerous as it leads to a number of accidents. The bench had sought to know how concerned authorities will protect the fundamental right of pedestrians to have footpaths without any obstruction, and directed all states and union territories to frame guidelines to ensure proper footpaths for pedestrians.

The apex court had observed that absence of footpaths leads to a number of accidents, and pedestrians, who are forced to walk on roads, are vulnerable to risks.