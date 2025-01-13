In 25 Years' Journey, Apna Ghar Ashram Sheltered 48,000 Homeless People

Bharatpur: Apna Ghar Ashram, in Bajhera of Bharatpur, is not just a shelter for those in distress, but is a living example of service and dedication to humanity.

The small step, taken by Dr BM Bhardwaj and his wife Dr Madhuri Bhardwaj, has grown into a milestone in the service of the destitute, abandoned, sick and helpless. In its glorious journey of 25 years, Apna Ghar has transformed the lives of 48,000 homeless people and is rendering service in India and Nepal through 62 branches.

Bhardwaj was brought up in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. He came across a wizened man from his village on the verge of death with no one to care for. The incident left a deep impact on Bhardwaj, then a Class 6 student, and instantaneously determined to do something so that no one has to suffer like this.

He met Madhuri in Bharatpur, where he went to pursue homoeopathy and both vowed to become not only life partners but also make service of humanity their motto.

Apna Ghar Ashram was established in 2000 with limited resources and a paltry Rs 1,500 was donated in a year. The doctor couple invested their life savings on this. There were hurdles but nothing could bog down the Bharadwajs.

Dr BM Bhardwaj with an ashramite (ETV Bharat)

Today, the yearly donation has swelled as Rs 80 crore is spent on the operational expenditure of the 62 branches spread across 12 Indian states and Nepal sheltering about 15,000. Of them, 6,400 Prabhujans (homeless people) live in Bajhera Ashram of Bharatpur alone. Every Prabhujan has a painful narrative Apna Ghar makes them feel homely.

Bhardwaj said every need is fulfilled through unwavering faith in Thakur (God). In the ashram, the necessary items are written in the form of a letter and put on the notice board. By some means or the other, the letter is completed. There is no miracle, but there is a sense of faith and service. The ashram neither takes any grant from the government nor asks for donations from anyone.

Prabhujans (homeless people) who breathe their last in the ashram are cremated with full rituals. Tarpan is arranged according to their religion to redeem their souls. This tradition ensures that these abandoned people also get a respectful adieu. The doctor couple is childless but they love and care for about 200 children like parents. Madhuri experiences the joy of motherhood with these children. These children not only brighten her life but are also the hope of carrying forward this flame of humanity in future.

The Bhardwajs have also made animal service an integral part of their life. By adopting the Municipal Corporation's Gaushala, they have taken up the responsibility of caring for a large number of cows. Injured and sick cows, bulls, dogs, monkeys and birds are treated in the ashram's veterinary section.

Dr Madhuri Bhardwaj with a bunch of children at the ashrama (ETV Bharat)

Along with human and animal services, Apna Ghar Ashram is also making a significant contribution to education. A separate English medium school has been established for the children born in the ashram, living here and the children of those in service. This school provides free and quality education. It not only provides holistic education but also pays special attention to computer learning.

Bhardwaj said education is the most important means of shaping the future of any child. Through this school, they are providing education based on modern and moral values ​​to the children, to make them self-reliant and useful to society.

"Our aim is that no helpless, sick or destitute person dies due to lack of service and facilities. Every person has the right to live. Keeping this objective in mind, this mission was started in 2000," he said.

For its selfless human service, the Bhardwajs and Apna Ghar Ashram got a place and respect on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Dr Madhuri Bhardwaj at the cowshed (ETV Bharat)

The life of the doctor couple is a living example of the fact that the world can be changed with dedication and service. Apna Ghar Ashram is the life of those thousand people who learn a new meaning of life. It has become a support for the lives of many people who were rejected by the society. No one is abandoned here, no one is a stranger. Some were suffering from illness, some were thrown out of the house by their near and dear ones, some lost their family and some were found lying on the streets after an accident. The ashram embraces every such person with warmth, respect and affection, keeping the caste-religion-age-status barrier at bay.