ETV Bharat / bharat

Improve Tax And Revenue Generation Process, Deliver Results: Ajit Pawar Tells Officials

Ajit Pawar directed the administration to streamline and improve the process for collecting tax and generating revenue.

Improve Tax And Revenue Generation Process, Deliver Results: Ajit Pawar Tells Officials
File photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the administration on Tuesday to streamline and improve the process for collecting tax and generating revenue after taking charge as state finance minister. Pawar assumed charge of the Finance, Planning, and Excise Departments in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

He chaired a meeting with officials and directed them to deliver results by streamlining and improving the tax collection and revenue generation process. Pawar reviewed pending schemes, revenue scenario, and fund requirements. He asked officials to frame schemes ensuring the welfare of farmers and the common man.

A statement issued by Pawar's office stated that he directed officials to act sternly against tax evaders. The meeting focused on increasing state revenue and industrial investment, developing agriculture, and generating employment.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the administration on Tuesday to streamline and improve the process for collecting tax and generating revenue after taking charge as state finance minister. Pawar assumed charge of the Finance, Planning, and Excise Departments in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

He chaired a meeting with officials and directed them to deliver results by streamlining and improving the tax collection and revenue generation process. Pawar reviewed pending schemes, revenue scenario, and fund requirements. He asked officials to frame schemes ensuring the welfare of farmers and the common man.

A statement issued by Pawar's office stated that he directed officials to act sternly against tax evaders. The meeting focused on increasing state revenue and industrial investment, developing agriculture, and generating employment.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMPROVE TAXREVENUEAJIT PAWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.