ETV Bharat / bharat

Improve Tax And Revenue Generation Process, Deliver Results: Ajit Pawar Tells Officials

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the administration on Tuesday to streamline and improve the process for collecting tax and generating revenue after taking charge as state finance minister. Pawar assumed charge of the Finance, Planning, and Excise Departments in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

He chaired a meeting with officials and directed them to deliver results by streamlining and improving the tax collection and revenue generation process. Pawar reviewed pending schemes, revenue scenario, and fund requirements. He asked officials to frame schemes ensuring the welfare of farmers and the common man.