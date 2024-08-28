ETV Bharat / bharat

'Imprisoning People Cannot Suppress Ideas': Mehbooba Mufti Opts Out of J&K Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday that she will not contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, citing concerns that even as Chief Minister, she would be unable to advance her party's agenda under the current union territory setup.

Speaking to reporters at party headquarters here, Mehbooba expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of the Chief Minister's role in the current political climate.

"During my tenure as Chief Minister with the BJP, we successfully revoked FIRs against 12,000 individuals in 2016. Can such actions be taken today?" she questioned.

Mehbooba also highlighted her past efforts, including initiating dialogue with separatists and implementing a ceasefire, which she believes would be unfeasible now. "If the Chief Minister's role cannot even facilitate the withdrawal of an FIR, what is the value of that position?" she added.

Mehbooba's decision comes amidst a backdrop of shifting political positions. National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah recently reversed his stance and announced his intention to contest the elections, despite previously vowing not to participate until Jammu and Kashmir's status was altered. Omar is set to run for the Ganderbal seat, a position he previously won in 2008.

In response to Omar's decision, Mehbooba criticised the National Conference-Congress alliance, suggesting it is motivated more by a pursuit of power than by genuine shared goals. She noted that previous alliances, including those with Congress and the BJP, were built on specific agendas, such as the release of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and the protection of Article 370. Mehbooba implied that the current Congress-NC alliance lacks such a clear agenda.