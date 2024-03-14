'Impractical, Gimmick': INDIA Bloc Slams Centre Over One Nation, One Poll Idea

New Delhi: The Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and CPI on Thursday slammed the Centre for pushing the idea of ‘one nation, one election’, saying the proposal was “impractical” and a “political gimmick” by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“This is good just at the idea level. This cannot be implemented under the present system of parliamentary democracy based on the Westminster model. They need to amend the Constitution which will require a two thirds majority in the two houses of Parliament,” Senior Supreme Court advocate and senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha told ETV Bharat.

“This is just a political gimmick ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The PM loves such slogans,” he said. The Congress leader’s comments came after the One Nation, One Election panel headed by former President RN Kovind submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

“All the members of this panel were sympathetic to the idea. So they had to back it,” said Tankha. The Congress leader questioned the panel’s proposal to synchronize Lok Sabha, Assembly and municipality elections in the country at an appointed date.

“Even if they somehow achieve it by changing the Constitution, can they guarantee that the next elections will be the same? In the past, snap polls have been held due to political contingencies and assemblies have also been dissolved mid-term. What if a similar situation arrived in future,” said Tankha.

According to the panel report, a total of 47 political parties had responded to it. Out of that 32 favoured the proposal while 15 opposed it over concerns that the one nation one election idea could violate the basic structure of the Constitution, was anti-democratic, was anti-federal, would marginalize regional parties and encourage dominance of national parties, and would lead to a presidential form of government.

“Even to make a presidential form of government, they need to amend the Constitution,” said Tankha.

According to Rajya Sabha MP and senior Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, the one nation one election idea does not consider ground realities of the Indian political system.

“They just think of an idea, appoint a committee and come out with a report without looking into the implementation part of it. The idea of one nation one election may sound good but is not practical. For instance, how would you convince assemblies which have been formed recently to get dissolved and seek a re-election without completing their remaining term,” Priyanka Chaturvedi told ETV Bharat.

“Then there is an issue of logistics, of having the adequate number of EVMs to conduct polls of this magnitude and the supporting staff and security establishment needed for it. We have been demanding matching of VVPAT slips with the EVM results for long to ensure transparency in the polls but the Election Commission has not responded so far. How would they implement one nation, one election,” she said.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader further slammed the Centre and the BJP over the issue of women’s reservation law which gives women 33 percent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies but after the delimitation of parliamentary seats and fresh census.

“If you are so excited about the one nation, one election, you could have also shown the same urgency in implementing the women’s reservation bill from this Lok Sabha elections. But that did not happen as it was inconvenient,” Chaturvedi added.

“We are against this idea as it is not in tune with the Constitution in a multi-party democracy and in a country so diverse. Instead, the government should focus on comprehensive poll reforms,” CPI leader D Raja said.