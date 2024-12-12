'Impractical, Anti-democratic Move' MK Stalin Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly opposed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Parliament saying that this "impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance."

Stalin called upon the leaders of the INDIA bloc to oppose the bill calling it an attack on Indian Democracy. "The Union Cabinet has approved introducing the draconian 'One Nation, One Election Bill' in Parliament. This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up #INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength," the Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday praised the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, calling it the need of the hour as conducting elections every six months imposes a significant financial burden on the government.

Speaking to the media, Ranaut highlighted the challenges associated with recurring elections, particularly voter turnout. "'One Nation, One Election' is very important because conducting elections every six months costs the government treasury a great deal. The biggest challenge is encouraging people to come out and vote repeatedly. Voter turnout is declining every year. This is the need of the hour, and everyone supports it," she said.

This comes after the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, on Thursday paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. Following the approval, a comprehensive bill is expected to be tabled, laying the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the importance of building a consensus on the initiative, underscoring its significance beyond political interests.

Speaking to the media, Kovind, who chairs the committee on the matter, stated, "The Central government must build consensus. This issue is not about the interest of any single party but of the nation. 'One Nation, One Election' will be a game-changer--not just my opinion but that of economists, who predict that its implementation could boost the country's GDP by 1-1.5 per cent."

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, aiming to synchronise Lok Sabha and Assembly elections along with urban body and panchayat polls within a 100-day timeframe. The recommendations for this initiative were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.