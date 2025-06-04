ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Importance Of Central Asia In India’s Extended Neighbourhood Policy

The last edition of the dialogue with the Central Asian states was held in New Delhi in December 2021. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As New Delhi prepares to host the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Friday, the platform has acquired renewed strategic relevance.

With the geopolitical churn in Eurasia – from the fallout of the Taliban’s return in Afghanistan to growing Chinese footprints under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – India’s engagement with the energy-rich, landlocked Central Asian region has become a critical pillar of its ‘Extended Neighbourhood’ policy.

The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will converge in New Delhi for Friday’s India-Central Asia Dialogue which will be preceded by the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting Thursday.

“India and Central Asia, in each other’s ‘Extended Neighbourhood’, enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia old cultural and people-to-people exchanges,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release Wednesday.

It stated that, during Friday’s dialogue, the ministers will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation and also share perspectives on challenges to regional security and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The India-Central Asia Dialogue is a manifestation of mutual interest on the part of India and the Central Asian countries to forge even closer, wider and stronger partnership in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding,” the Ministry further stated.

What is India’s Extended Neighbourhood Policy and how does Central Asia figure in this?

India’s ‘Extended Neighborhood’ policy expands its foreign policy focus beyond its immediate South Asian neighbours to include a broader range of regions. This includes areas like West Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, emphasising economic, strategic, and security interests.

“In the ‘extended neighbourhood’, the strategic power play amongst the great powers has a significant, if unpredictable, impact on the regional dynamics,” former Indian diplomat Yogendra Kumar stated while delivering a lecture at Sikkim University way back in 2016.

He stated that the countries in India’s extended neighbourhood are also a source of technology, energy, beneficial economic and commercial cooperation as well as of mutually enriching cultural exchanges.

According to Roohul Amin Malik of the Centre for International Politics, School of International Studies, Central University of Gujarat, due to its growing energy demands and security threats, India is focusing on its Extended Neighbourhood Policy.

“Among these extended neighbours, Central Asia is one of the significant regions with which India wants to develop its engagements,” Malik wrote in a 2022 paper titled ‘India’s Extended Neighbourhood Policy: An Analysis of India’s Central Asia Policy’. “Besides, India is a growing economy and it has also the large growing population in the world. It needs energy and other natural resources to maintain its emerging power at the international level. The Central Asian Region (CAR) is considered to be the world’s one of the important regions boosted with mineral resources like natural gas, oil reserves, and uranium ore.”

He stated that the strategic location of this region is of much significance for India.

“Due to the growing terrorism, extremism, and the fear of spread of weapons of mass destruction, the Central Asian states are faced with the challenges of security and stability,” Malik wrote. “With enormous energy resources like hydrocarbon, oil, natural gas and other resources, India has vested its economic interests in the region. India itself feels security concerns due to the instability of Afghanistan and CAR. In order to restrict the spread of extremism in this region and to fulfil its energy demands, India wants to make its influence in the region.”

What is the background of the India-Central Asia Dialogue?

India historically shares deep cultural, economic, and civilisational ties with Central Asia, owing to ancient Silk Road linkages and shared religious and linguistic influences. However, for much of the post-Soviet period, India’s engagement remained modest due to geographical constraints, limited connectivity, and a stronger Russian and later Chinese presence.

The institutionalisation of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in 2019 marked a strategic shift in India’s outreach, especially under the framework of its Connect Central Asia Policy (2012). The Dialogue seeks to give concrete shape to this policy through structured diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation.