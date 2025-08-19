Impeachment Motion Against CEC: Expert Lists Grounds, Procedure, And What INDIA Bloc Must Have

By Santu Das

New Delhi: As INDIA bloc mulls bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament against the backdrop of the 'vote theft' allegations, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary on Monday asserted that the opposition has the right to move the motion but has to show “solid ground” otherwise the same will be rejected.

On Monday, the leaders of the parties from the INDIA bloc met in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge where they deliberated at length on how the CEC addressed a press conference “without answering any of the questions raised by them (on alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and vote theft during 2024 Lok Sabha elections) on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Achary said the opposition has the right to move an impeachment motion in either House of Parliament. "Nobody can take away that right. The only thing is that it must have a certain solid ground," he said.

Asked about the process, Achary said the CEC is impeached the same way as a Judge of the Supreme Court or High Court. “Grounds means proved misbehaviour or incapacity. These are the grounds on which an impeachment motion is given. These are grounds on which a judge or CEC can be impeached,” he said.

What constitutes 'misbehaviour'

Achary said 'misbehaviour' has been explained by the Supreme Court in different contexts. “That is a serious lapse in performance and committing wrongs deliberately without bothering about the consequences. Misused official position. Corruption is one of the aspects of this misbehaviour. Incapacity is physical or mental incapacity. Which means you are physically not able to function, and mentally you are not stable, which will affect your role. These are the grounds on which a judge or CEC can be impeached,” the former Secretary General of Lok Sabha told ETV Bharat.

Procedures to file an impeachment

Achary said if the motion is filed in the Lok Sabha, it has to be signed by 100 members of the house, while in the Rajya Sabha, the number is 50. "Once the motion goes to the Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman, they examine the available material. They get the legal opinion of whoever they want, and after that, the decision is taken whether to admit it or not. The decision is up to the Speaker or Chairman. If he refuses to admit it, then the motion goes, no further action can be taken,” Achary said.

However, if the Speaker finds there is some material which can go against the CEC, then he will constitute a committee of three members to investigate the charges, Achary said.

The Committee consists of a Supreme Court Judge, one of the High Court Chief Justices and an eminent jurist. They will frame charges which have to be very definite. They will give an opportunity to the Judge or the CEC to present their point of view. After that, they will prepare a report and submit it to the Speaker,” he said.

Achary said the Speaker will place the report in the House, and then it has to be passed by a special majority, which means a majority of the total membership of the House or two-thirds of the members present in the House during voting.

“That is the procedure. If that motion is passed, the CEC is deemed to have been removed. Then it goes to the President. The President will issue the order. Actually, it is the House which would remove them from their offices. The President performs the formality of issuing the order,” he said.

Achary further said, “So far, no CEC has been impeached. In the present situation, the Opposition has to show solid ground; otherwise, it will be rejected. Without the support of the ‘ruling ‘, one cannot succeed in this. “

