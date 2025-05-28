ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, And Heatwaves Across India Until June 2

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, squally winds, and heatwaves in at least 14 states and Union Territories until June 2.

The IMD has forecasted rough thunderstorms, squally winds to 70 km/h, lightning, and heavy rainfall across the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan between May 28 and June 2.

According to the forecast, Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience hailstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Uttarakhand is expected to witness incessant heavy showers through the first week of June. Rajasthan and portions of Jammu will have a devastating heatwave pattern on May 28.

Delhi saw a significant respite from heat after recent rains, though the IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies with hot and humid weather for May 28, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures are expected to range from 27°C to 39°C.

Monsoon Soaks South India

In southern India, the southwest monsoon has begun unleashing its force. The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind speeds up to 70 km/h from May 28 to June 2 across key southern states. Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka will face intense rain and storms. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana will be hit by showers and winds of 50–70 km/h. Notably, Telangana is bracing for very heavy rainfall on May 28–29. Gujarat is expected to face strong winds up to 70 km/h, especially along the coastal belts. Konkan and Goa, including the Ghat regions, may experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai Drenched In Downpours

Mumbai has already begun to feel the wrath of the monsoon, registering its highest single-day May rainfall since Cyclone Tauktae in 2021. Between Monday morning and Tuesday, 8:30 am, Santacruz recorded 144 mm and Colaba logged 161.9 mm, breaking Colaba’s 1918 May rainfall record of 279.4 mm with 324 mm cumulative rainfall. The IMD predicts more intense rain on May 28, with heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds.