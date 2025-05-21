Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across India In Coming Days; IMD Issues Alerts as Monsoon Arrives Early

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several Indian states and cities till Saturday.
Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas are looking for more rain and high winds until May 24. Shubhangi Bhute, an IMD official, stated that over the next few days, rainfall intensity in Mumbai and the Konkan belt will increase sharply due to a developing cyclonic circulation extending from the eastern-central Arabian Sea. The IMD has set a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Nashik, while Sindhudurg is under red alert, and Ratnagiri, Pune, and Kolhapur are listed under orange alert.
Delhi residents received a reprieve from the maximum heat on an exceedingly hot Wednesday with light to moderate showers and cloudy skies across the humid capital. The IMD forecast predicts similar weather for May 22, keeping maximum temperatures below 40°C. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a searing 41.8°C. But by Wednesday morning, temperatures had dropped to 27°C, offering a welcome break. However, experts say this weather volatility underscores deeper systemic flaws in forecasting.
S.N. Mishra, a senior meteorologist, told ETV Bharat, “Northwest India was roasting under a relentless heatwave from April 23 to 28, six straight days over 40°C. Then, suddenly, on May 2, 80–90 km/h winds and severe thunderstorms tore through Delhi NCR, uprooting trees and causing damage. IMD had only predicted ‘light rain’. We got 77 mm.”
“Since then, Delhi’s May has been cool and rainy, nearly 100 mm already. But the system failed to warn people. Why? Because we are over-reliant on model outputs and are ignoring traditional meteorological readings like TEMP profiles. A dedicated, real-time forecasting cell for Delhi NCR is long overdue.”
Alerts Across South and Northeast
A yellow alert is in effect across Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh until at least May 26. In Kerala, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive within the next 4–5 days, significantly earlier than the normal June 1 onset. This could make 2025 the earliest monsoon arrival in over 15 years. Rainfall impacted several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, and Wayanad, with more downpours expected.
In the northeast, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Manipur are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall this week. The IMD has issued an orange alert in parts of Sikkim and Assam, citing the risk of landslides and flash flooding due to saturated soils and storm runoff.
East India Gears Up for Thunderstorms
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms for southern West Bengal and heavy rain in northern districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong. This is attributed to a cyclonic air circulation hovering over northern Bangladesh and the influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. South Bengal districts, including Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, and Purulia, are likely to see heavy rainfall through Friday.
Heatwaves Persist, But Fade in Sight
Despite the rain, Rajasthan, Haryana, and parts of Gujarat continue to experience extreme heatwave conditions. While intermittent showers have cooled parts of the north, full monsoon coverage has yet to reach these arid belts.
Climate Signals and Missed Forecasts
This chaotic pre-monsoon weather is not just random, it reflects shifting climate dynamics, experts warn. “India is soaked. There’s already excess rainfall across large swathes of the country,” said Mishra. “Yet, we failed to anticipate the deadly thunderstorms in early May, over 200 deaths from lightning in UP and Bihar alone. Another 16 lost their lives in Odisha just this week.”
The pattern is worrying, violent pre-monsoon storms, increasing humidity, rising nighttime temperatures, and no sign of the typical heat low that drives monsoon circulation. “The atmosphere was charged, high CAPE values, moisture inflow, classic recipe for a storm. But the system didn’t respond because of gaps in forecast methodology,” Mishra added. “We need to modernise our preparedness and resilience, not just our models.”
With the IMD predicting widespread rainfall across southern, western, eastern, and northeastern regions this week, India is entering an unusually early and aggressive pre-monsoon phase. While this may temporarily ease heatwave conditions and help early sowing in agricultural zones, experts caution against complacency.