Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across India In Coming Days; IMD Issues Alerts as Monsoon Arrives Early

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several Indian states and cities till Saturday.

Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas are looking for more rain and high winds until May 24. Shubhangi Bhute, an IMD official, stated that over the next few days, rainfall intensity in Mumbai and the Konkan belt will increase sharply due to a developing cyclonic circulation extending from the eastern-central Arabian Sea. The IMD has set a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Nashik, while Sindhudurg is under red alert, and Ratnagiri, Pune, and Kolhapur are listed under orange alert.

Delhi residents received a reprieve from the maximum heat on an exceedingly hot Wednesday with light to moderate showers and cloudy skies across the humid capital. The IMD forecast predicts similar weather for May 22, keeping maximum temperatures below 40°C. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a searing 41.8°C. But by Wednesday morning, temperatures had dropped to 27°C, offering a welcome break. However, experts say this weather volatility underscores deeper systemic flaws in forecasting.

S.N. Mishra, a senior meteorologist, told ETV Bharat, “Northwest India was roasting under a relentless heatwave from April 23 to 28, six straight days over 40°C. Then, suddenly, on May 2, 80–90 km/h winds and severe thunderstorms tore through Delhi NCR, uprooting trees and causing damage. IMD had only predicted ‘light rain’. We got 77 mm.”

“Since then, Delhi’s May has been cool and rainy, nearly 100 mm already. But the system failed to warn people. Why? Because we are over-reliant on model outputs and are ignoring traditional meteorological readings like TEMP profiles. A dedicated, real-time forecasting cell for Delhi NCR is long overdue.”

Alerts Across South and Northeast

A yellow alert is in effect across Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh until at least May 26. In Kerala, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive within the next 4–5 days, significantly earlier than the normal June 1 onset. This could make 2025 the earliest monsoon arrival in over 15 years. Rainfall impacted several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, and Wayanad, with more downpours expected.

In the northeast, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Manipur are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall this week. The IMD has issued an orange alert in parts of Sikkim and Assam, citing the risk of landslides and flash flooding due to saturated soils and storm runoff.