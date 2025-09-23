ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Andamans Due To Cyclonic Circulation

Port Blair: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Cyclone alert' in the archipelago, due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from September 24, officials said on Tuesday. Local port warnings have been issued in the wake of the weather system, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall till September 25, they said.

"Thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 24," officials said.

"Heavy rain (07-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman Island, and thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 25 and 26," he said.

"Thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 27 and 28. Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar coast," the official said.

In the coming five days, sea conditions are likely to be rough, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar coast till September 25.