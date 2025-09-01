IMD Warns Of Above-Normal Rains In September; Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on Red Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavier-than-normal rainfall across the country in September, which is expected to be more than 109 percent of the long-period average.

Red Alert For Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand

Punjab, slated to be among the worst-hit states, is expected to witness very heavy downpour with a red alert issued till September 2 for Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Jalandhar districts. Heavy rains have already hit Punjab, damaging 3 lakh acres of agricultural land and 1,312 villages while 26 people have died due to rain-related incidents. The Ravi, Beas, Sutlej and Ghaggar rivers are flowing above danger levels.

A similar red alert for very heavy rainfall triggering landslides, mudslides and flooding has been issued for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Rains Throughout India

IMD’s broader forecast covers multiple states, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, and parts of the northeast including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Rains are likely to lash South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Marathwada.

In the national capital region, meteorology experts have issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Delhi–NCR will see overcast skies, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 22 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Commuters are expected to experience waterlogging, traffic congestions and disruption to their regular activities.

Western India too is likely to record heavy rainfall with Gujarat set for above-normal rains throughout the month. On Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded 4 mm of rainfall and Detroj 39 mm. Heavy showers are expected in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, and nearby districts in the coming days.

Rains Change Temperature Patterns

The surge in rains has also influenced temperature patterns nationwide. While south and north India experienced conditions that are cooler than normal, in central India the average weather conditions are warmer than normal. The IMD records indicate that mean temperatures in central and northern India approached their fifth-highest mean on record. No new extreme temperature highs were reported.

The IMD has stated that although the higher rainfall can be beneficial to agriculture and water stocks, it can also increase vulnerability to flooding, landslides, crop damage and traffic disruptions. With large areas already experiencing waterlogged conditions, disaster management agencies remain on high alert as the IMD has indicated that states should be mobilising their emergency preparations over the next few days.

In September, India faces a paradoxical challenge of how to reap the agricultural and ecological benefits of a good monsoon and combat the devastation of torrential rainfall.