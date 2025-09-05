IMD To Install 4 Additional Radars In Jammu and Kashmir

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: In a major effort to enhance disaster preparedness for the Himalayan region of India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will add four more weather radars in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, there are three operational radars in the region. The expansion will enable more accurate forecasts and early warnings, helping to respond to an increasing risk of extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods.

Dr. Singh made the announcement during a high-level review meeting with district officials of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, and Udhampur remotely via video conference on Wednesday. The meeting provided updates in light of the catastrophic and unprecedented rainfall and flooding that have impacted all of Jammu & Kashmir, in particular.

Fortifying Forecasting Capability

Dr Singh directed his Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and IMD to roll out a set of district-wise activities for weather-sensitive areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Most importantly, he noted the need for region-specific forecasting to assist with timely evacuation and response to hazardous situations in mountainous areas that were prone to landslides and/or flash floods.

The Minister also instructed IMD’s Director General, Dr. M. Mohapatra and MoES Secretary Dr. M. Ravichandran to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of weather patterns and dissemination of early warnings to district administrations and the public.

“Technology-led forecasting and timely communication can minimise losses to lives and property. The installation of additional radars will give Jammu & Kashmir a comprehensive monitoring grid, helping local authorities plan evacuations and relief work more effectively,” Dr. Singh said.

Relief and Rehabilitation: A District-Wise Snapshot

Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister and Member of Parliament representing Udhampur in the Lok Sabha, examined the ground situation in the five worst-affected districts, commending the determination of local administrations that have, under the most trying circumstances and with limited resources, worked around the clock to provide food, medicine and shelter to thousands of families who have been affected.

Doda

District Commissioner Harvinder Singh noted damage to the Doda-Kishtwar road and flash floods in Rout Marmat. It is worth noting that the Bhaderwah administration acted swiftly to mitigate the possibility of large-scale inundation by removing choked culverts at Gatha and diverting water with heavy machinery. The Union Minister recognized this “as a testimony to the commitment of field officers under extreme duress (who put the safety of the public first).