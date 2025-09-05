IMD To Install 4 Additional Radars In Jammu and Kashmir

Currently, there are three operational radars in the region.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major effort to enhance disaster preparedness for the Himalayan region of India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will add four more weather radars in Jammu and Kashmir.
Currently, there are three operational radars in the region. The expansion will enable more accurate forecasts and early warnings, helping to respond to an increasing risk of extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods.
Dr. Singh made the announcement during a high-level review meeting with district officials of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, and Udhampur remotely via video conference on Wednesday. The meeting provided updates in light of the catastrophic and unprecedented rainfall and flooding that have impacted all of Jammu & Kashmir, in particular.
Fortifying Forecasting Capability
Dr Singh directed his Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and IMD to roll out a set of district-wise activities for weather-sensitive areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Most importantly, he noted the need for region-specific forecasting to assist with timely evacuation and response to hazardous situations in mountainous areas that were prone to landslides and/or flash floods.
The Minister also instructed IMD’s Director General, Dr. M. Mohapatra and MoES Secretary Dr. M. Ravichandran to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of weather patterns and dissemination of early warnings to district administrations and the public.
“Technology-led forecasting and timely communication can minimise losses to lives and property. The installation of additional radars will give Jammu & Kashmir a comprehensive monitoring grid, helping local authorities plan evacuations and relief work more effectively,” Dr. Singh said.
Relief and Rehabilitation: A District-Wise Snapshot
Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister and Member of Parliament representing Udhampur in the Lok Sabha, examined the ground situation in the five worst-affected districts, commending the determination of local administrations that have, under the most trying circumstances and with limited resources, worked around the clock to provide food, medicine and shelter to thousands of families who have been affected.
Doda
District Commissioner Harvinder Singh noted damage to the Doda-Kishtwar road and flash floods in Rout Marmat. It is worth noting that the Bhaderwah administration acted swiftly to mitigate the possibility of large-scale inundation by removing choked culverts at Gatha and diverting water with heavy machinery. The Union Minister recognized this “as a testimony to the commitment of field officers under extreme duress (who put the safety of the public first).
Udhampur
Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai informed that 38 relief camps have accommodated over 2,000 people. Of 380 damaged roads, 190 are restored, though connectivity in areas like Dudu Basantgarh and Moungri remains down. Essential supplies are monitored daily, with repairs accelerating as the weather stabilises.
Kathua
Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma reported 26 relief camps housing 1,900 people. Of 285 damaged roads, 179 have been restored. However, remote villages like Bagra, Patyari, Nagali, Leundi, Jannu, and Lohai Malhar remain cut off. Out of 186 damaged water supply schemes, 79 have been restored, while efforts continue to revive the rest. Essential commodities are being distributed to all affected villages.
Ramban
Deputy Commissioner Alyas Khan described the devastation caused by a cloudburst at Drubla Village, Rajgarh Tehsil, on August 29, which led to landslides and flash floods. The incident killed four people, with one woman still missing and another seriously injured. Nearly 950 people were evacuated, and 283 houses were damaged. Of 182 affected roads, 30 have been restored after subsequent rainfall worsened the situation.
Kishtwar
Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma recounted how district authorities saved five workers trapped in a landslide at the Rattle Power Project in Dhrabshala. All were rescued alive, though injured, and are receiving medical care. Dr. Singh praised the “swift and life-saving response of the administration,” which averted a major tragedy.
Centre’s Coordinated Response
The Minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and has directed all agencies to expedite relief efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to assess damages and provide coordinated assistance. The committee is scheduled to visit Kathua today.
“This whole-of-government approach, combined with the resilience of local communities, will ensure that relief reaches every affected household,” Dr. Singh said. Of the 380 destroyed roads, 190 have been repaired. Some areas, such as Dudu Basantgarh and Moungri, remain disconnected, but supplies are checked daily and repairs are expected to accelerate with better weather.
