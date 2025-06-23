ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Sounds Yellow Alert Forecasting Rain, Thunderstorm For Delhi; No Respite From Humidity

The humidity level was at 74 per cent.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city.

The rain is likely to bring some respite from the muggy conditions in the region, which registered a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and 74 per cent humidity at 8.30 am, without any respite from humidity. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees Celsius below the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.4 degrees Celsius above the normal.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph during the evening and night hours. Issuing the yellow alert for the capital, it advised residents to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 96 in the morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

