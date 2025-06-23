ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Sounds Yellow Alert Forecasting Rain, Thunderstorm For Delhi; No Respite From Humidity

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city.

The rain is likely to bring some respite from the muggy conditions in the region, which registered a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and 74 per cent humidity at 8.30 am, without any respite from humidity. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees Celsius below the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.4 degrees Celsius above the normal.